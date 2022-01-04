Gloria Hunniford was in tears on Tuesday’s Loose Women when she spoke about her late daughter Caron Keating.

Gloria joined fellow panellists Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan and Brenda Edwards for the first episode of the show this year.

As the show began, Ruth started speaking about the new TV drama, Anne.

The brand new ITV drama tells the story of the mother who wants to know what happened to her son, Kevin, in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster.

Opening up about the drama, Ruth confessed how difficult it must have been for a mother to have lost their child so unexpectedly.

Gloria Hunniford broke down on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

She then turned to Gloria and asked the TV star about her own experience with such a horrible trauma.

Gloria’s daughter, Carol, was diagnosed with cancer in 1997. She tragically died seven years later, in 2004.

In response to Ruth’s question, Gloria said: “For me, it’s the worse kind of death you can suffer.

Gloria Hunniford fights back tears on Loose Women

“I think that when you are pregnant and you carry that baby for nine months and you give birth to that baby, and it doesn’t matter what age that baby loses his or her life, there’s something about the actual physical part of giving birth that I think gives you a deeper loss.”

Gloria continued: “Yes I knew Caron had cancer. She did, fortunately, live seven years and you treasure every single second that you have.

Gloria still gets very emotional when discussing her daughter (Credit: ITV)

“But Carol was so positive about beating it that I, we as a family, had to join her positivity. So she actually never talked about death, she only talked about life. So it’s not that it makes that easier for you, but there comes a point where you have to join in with that.”

Beloved TV star Gloria then appeared to be fighting back tears as she continued.

She tearfully added: “Do you know what I did feel though, it was a privilege to be there with her at birth and then at the end as well.”

