Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has some fighting words for Piers Morgan.

The dancer, 30, has warned BBC producers not to pair him with Piers Morgan if the GMB star ever did the BBC dance show.

Strictly stars Giovanni Pernice and Ranvir Singh have sparked romance rumours (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly star Giovanni Pernice say about Piers Morgan?

Piers is renowned for his cocky presenting style, but Giovanni insists that a week with him would change him for good.

He told the Mirror: “I would destroy his confidence in a week.

“In a week we will realise ‘Who’s this man? What is that? Is it really Piers?'”

His remarks come as rumours of a romance between Giovanni and GMB’s Ranvir Singh continue to swirl.

Piers won’t be happy with Giovanni (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The rumour mill has been buzzing about a possible romance between the pair, mostly due to their sizzling chemistry on the dance floor.

However, Ranvir previously laughed off suggestions that the ‘Strictly curse’ has struck, but couldn’t resist a little teasing on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of the pair after their steamy tango, the Good Morning Britain presenter wrote: “Totally chuffed to bits to have had the honour of closing tonight’s ‘Blackpool’ show with @pernicegiovann1 and to do the first #argentinetango of @bbcstrictly 2020!

“By the way, did somebody turn the central heating up in the studio or was it just me…”

Ranvir has laughed off romance rumours (Credit: ITV)

What do Strictly viewers think of the pair?

Whatever Ranvir says, BBC viewers think the pair are couple goals.

“These two deffo would be a sizzling couple if they hooked up,” said one fan on Twitter.

Another said: “Ranvir, you and Giovanni are the perfect dance couple and if you both become a couple, it would be a blessing!”

“There has never been a strictly couple with Ranvir and Giovanni’s chemistry OMG!” said another viewer.

Meanwhile, one said the chemistry between them on the dance floor was “unbelievable”.

