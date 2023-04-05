Giovanni Pernice left in tears over family reunion during final episode of BBC travel show with Anton

Giovanni Pernice was left in tears on his BBC travel show, Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily, following some sweet family news.

Last night the final episode of the three-part series aired as Anton Du Beke and Giovanni finished their journey around Sicily.

Towards the end of the episode, Giovanni reunited with his parents for his birthday as they celebrated all together.

Rose Ayling-Ellis joined Giovanni and Anton on the show (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke travel series in Sicily

During the reunion, Giovanni introduced his parents to his Strictly winning partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Giovanni looked delighted as Rose hugged and greeted his parents.

The dancer’s dad told Rose: “I knew you were going to win… from day one.”

Giovanni then gave Anton a surprise as the Strictly judge’s wife and twins came out to join the party.

Giovanni had a touching moment with his dad at the end of the show (Credit: BBC)

Shortly after, Giovanni shared an emotional moment with his dad.

Giovanni told his father: “Thank you so much for organising this surprise. It’s great to spend time together after 10 years!”

His dad replied: “You deserve this and much, much more. You have given us immense joy.

“We thank you all, your mother, Angela, Pieruccio and your grandfather, who always watches the show.

Giovanni hugged his dad, who said he was “proud” of his son (Credit: BBC)

“You have given us moments of great joy and when you won Strictly Come Dancing, it was exceptional, you were great!”

He added: “I am proud of you, my son.”

I’m able to make my family happy, it’s the most beautiful thing a boy, a man now, can ask for.

The pair then hugged as Giovanni became emotional. Speaking to the camera, Giovanni said: “Dad is very proud of me. He said he’s proud of me, he’s grateful for what I’ve done for him, for the family.”

Giovanni’s dad then told him: “I love you so much.”

Fans gushed over Giovanni and Anton’s final episode (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni told the camera: “I find that after all this time, I can finally help my family, I’m able to make my family happy, it’s the most beautiful thing a boy, a man now, can ask for,” as he wiped away tears.

Viewers gushed over the final episode of the hit BBC show. One wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely loved the road trip around Sicily and what a way to end the show with family and friends celebrating and of course dancing.”

Another added: “Omg I loved every second of that programme. What a beautiful friendship they all have. How lovely is Giovanni’s family.”

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

