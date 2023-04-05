Giovanni Pernice talking to the camera, Giovanni hugging his dad
TV

Giovanni Pernice left in tears over family reunion during final episode of BBC travel show with Anton

Giovanni had an emotional family reunion in last night's episode

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Giovanni Pernice was left in tears on his BBC travel show, Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily, following some sweet family news.

Last night the final episode of the three-part series aired as Anton Du Beke and Giovanni finished their journey around Sicily.

Towards the end of the episode, Giovanni reunited with his parents for his birthday as they celebrated all together.

Rose Ayling-Ellis hugs Giovanni Pernice dad as he watches on in Sicily
Rose Ayling-Ellis joined Giovanni and Anton on the show (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice and Anton Du Beke travel series in Sicily

During the reunion, Giovanni introduced his parents to his Strictly winning partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Giovanni looked delighted as Rose hugged and greeted his parents.

The dancer’s dad told Rose: “I knew you were going to win… from day one.”

Giovanni then gave Anton a surprise as the Strictly judge’s wife and twins came out to join the party.

Giovanni Pernice speaking to his dad on Sicily travel show
Giovanni had a touching moment with his dad at the end of the show (Credit: BBC)

Shortly after, Giovanni shared an emotional moment with his dad.

Giovanni told his father: “Thank you so much for organising this surprise. It’s great to spend time together after 10 years!”

His dad replied: “You deserve this and much, much more. You have given us immense joy.

“We thank you all, your mother, Angela, Pieruccio and your grandfather, who always watches the show.

Giovanni Pernice hugging his dad in Sicily travel show
Giovanni hugged his dad, who said he was “proud” of his son (Credit: BBC)

“You have given us moments of great joy and when you won Strictly Come Dancing, it was exceptional, you were great!”

He added: “I am proud of you, my son.”

I’m able to make my family happy, it’s the most beautiful thing a boy, a man now, can ask for.

The pair then hugged as Giovanni became emotional. Speaking to the camera, Giovanni said: “Dad is very proud of me. He said he’s proud of me, he’s grateful for what I’ve done for him, for the family.”

Giovanni’s dad then told him: “I love you so much.”

Giovanni Pernice speaking to camera on Sicily travel show
Fans gushed over Giovanni and Anton’s final episode (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni told the camera: “I find that after all this time, I can finally help my family, I’m able to make my family happy, it’s the most beautiful thing a boy, a man now, can ask for,” as he wiped away tears.

Read more: Strictly star Giovanni Pernice on ‘sacrifice’ he made for his career

Viewers gushed over the final episode of the hit BBC show. One wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely loved the road trip around Sicily and what a way to end the show with family and friends celebrating and of course dancing.”

Another added: “Omg I loved every second of that programme. What a beautiful friendship they all have. How lovely is Giovanni’s family.”

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily is available to watch on BBC iPlayer now.

YouTube video player

What did you think of the final episode? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.

Related Topics

Anton and Giovanni's Adventures In Sicily Anton du Beke Giovanni Pernice

Trending Articles

Prince Philip and Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh looking sad
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh ‘feeling loss the most’ as royals prepare to mark Prince Philip’s anniversary
EastEnders' Callum and Ravi
EastEnders spoilers tonight: Callum arrests Ravi as Denise takes action
Kate and Gerry McCann looking sombre in blue jumpers
Kate and Gerry McCann’s rep issues statement as ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia shares DNA results
Dustin Lance Black speaking / Tom Daley on This Morning
Tom Daley welcomes surprise second baby as he announces adorable name
Alexandra Burke smiling with partner Darren, and smiling on This Morning
Alexandra Burke announces she’s pregnant with second baby
James Martin looking to the side on Loose Women
James Martin makes big announcement to fans: ‘As a kid you can’t even dream of this happening’