Giovanni Pernice and his Strictly Come Dancing partner Rose Ayling-Ellis enjoyed dinner with her boyfriend this week.

EastEnders actress Rose celebrated her 27th birthday on November 17 and she marked the occasion by going for dinner.

Professional dancer Giovanni shared a snap of himself, Rose and Rose’s boyfriend Samuel Arnold to his Instagram on Friday.

Samuel, Rose and Giovanni enjoyed dinner together this week (Credit: Instagram Stories)

The picture showed Rose with her arms wrapped around both Giovanni and Samuel.

In front the trio was a huge plate of dessert.

Giovanni wrote: “Still smiling thinking about this little plate of dessert.”

Giovanni and Rose enjoyed dinner out this week with her boyfriend Samuel (Credit: BBC)

Rose and Giovanni are firm favourites in the Strictly competition to take home the Glitterball trophy.

The pair have won over viewers with their performances and close bond both on the dance floor and off.

Recent reports claimed that Giovanni has “really changed for the better” since meeting Rose.

A source told Heat magazine: “She’s one of the first women who he’s met who’s not taken in by his charms, and she isn’t afraid to challenge him or take the bleep out of him, which he loves.”

Giovanni and Rose have won over viewers of Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, a rep for Giovanni told The Mirror: “Gio has been publicly so supportive of Rose, and what she’s taught him, and the entire British public about representation and the deaf community.

“Gio has always been a wonderful person and dancer, and is, of course immensely enjoying this series with Rose.”

Last weekend on Strictly, Rose and Giovanni left viewers in tears with their performance.

Half-way through the routine, the music cut out and they performed part of it in silence.

This was a tribute to members of the deaf or hard-of-hearing community.

Viewers flocked to Twitter to praise the duo as one said: “Rose & Giovanni had me in tears there, mind! Stunning #strictly moment.”

Another wrote: “Rose and Giovanni – fantastic! When it went quiet, I burst into tears!”

Will they win over viewers again this weekend?

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday November 20, at 6:35pm.

