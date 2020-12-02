Giovanni Pernice says he wants to form Strictly’s first ever male couple with Piers Morgan

Giovanni Pernice has said he would like to pair up with Piers Morgan for a future Strictly Come Dancing series.

As he would like them to be the show’s first ever male same-sex couple.

Or at least according to his current Strictly partner, GMB star Ranvir Singh.

Giovanni, 30, is currently competing on the 2020 Strictly series with Ranvir, 43.

Appearing on GMB, Ranvir joked that she would love to see Piers and Giovanni pair up.

Ranvir says Giovanni would love to dance with Piers (Credit: ITV)

What has Giovanni Pernice said about Piers Morgan?

Piers first teased: “You said Giovanni said he’d rather be dancing with me.”

Read more: Gemma Collins divides fans as she poses in fluffy racy lingerie

To which Ranvir replied: “He did! He said he would like to be in the first all-male-same-sex couple with Piers.”

The GMB host and former newspaper editor seemed thrilled at the idea.

But his co-host, Susanna Reid, couldn’t help but make a little dig about his weight.

She jibed: “Those lifts would be interesting.”

Piers seemed excited by the prospect! (Credit: ITV)

Why did Katya Jones and Nicola Adams leave Strictly 2020?

This year’s Strictly was historical for having its first ever same-sex couple.

Strictly pro Katya Jones was paired up with boxing champion Nicola Adams.

Read more: Curtis Pritchard hits out at ‘lazy’ Shane Richie as he defends his brother AJ

Although they performed well, they were forced off the show mid November after Katya tested positive for COVID-19.

Despite the disappointing news, Nicola gave an uplifting statement in which she profusely thanked Katya.

Her statement read: “Hey guys! I’m absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon. I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for!

Katya Jones and Nicola Adams on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

What did Katya say about leaving Strictly?

“But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for. She pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it’s been an incredible experience. I’m gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the COVID measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I’m doing what I can to help.

“I’ll be spending the next 14 days isolating so I’d like to apologise in advance for the ridiculous amount of TikToks I’ll be posting, in my new found free time when I’m not gaming!”



While Katya added: “Dancing with Nicola has been an absolute inspiration. She’s given her all each and every week and we were so excited to create more dances in the competition. Of course, I’m devastated to leave this way but I’ve made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey. I’d like to wish good luck to all the remaining couples!”

Would you like to see Giovanni and Piers as a Strictly couple? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.