Giovanni Pernice plants a kiss on Rose Ayling-Ellis as they celebrate Strictly tour news

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis couldn’t contain their excitement, after being crowed winners on the Strictly live tour.

The pair – who won the BBC One competition last year – appeared closer than ever as they made their tour debut in Birmingham last night (January 20).

And it appears that Giovanni and Rose were clearly a huge hit with the audience.

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis celebrated their Strictly tour win (Credit: Instagram Story/giovannipernice)

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling Ellis celebrate tour win

The winning duo are joined by several of their fellow Strictly stars on the show’s tour.

However, it was Giovanni and Rose who stole the show on the dancefloor.

The pair were crowned winners once again after performing at the Utilita Arena.

Following the show, Rose took to social media to thank audience members for their support.

The EastEnders star, 27, beamed: “We’ve just done our very first show and we won it! I want to say thank you to the Birmingham people.”

Giovanni, 31, added: “It’s so nice to be back and perform in front of a live audience after two years. Thank you for coming tonight.”

The pair thanked Strictly fans as they made their tour debut (Credit: Instagram Story/giovannipernice)

Rose continued: “Yeah, it’s completely different from the live show.”

Giovanni gushed: “Well done you! You were good.”

He then went on to affectionately kiss Rose on her cheek.

It’s so nice to be back

Meanwhile, Rose also took to her Instagram profile to document her first day back on the dancefloor.

Alongside a glamorous shot of herself, she penned: “The first show done and it went well. I have fallen in love this outfit so much!”

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one saying: “You look beautiful! Well done on the first show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rose Ayling-Ellis (@rose.a.e)

A second wrote: “Those sleeves! You look amazing.”

A third shared: “WOW you look stunning Rose.”

However, others have shared their concerns for Rose and Giovanni on the tour.

Fans fear for the Strictly winners

It comes after pro Nikita Kuzmin tested positive for Covid-19, forcing him to pull out of future dates.

And fans are afraid the same thing may happen to champions Rose and Giovanni.

One worried fan tweeted: “Watching the #Strictly tour Instagram stories with mounting anxiety.

“That case of Covid in the cast better not get to Rose and Giovanni before the Glasgow date or my 5 year old’s emotions might actually flood the Hydro.”

