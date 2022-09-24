Giovanni Pernice and his Strictly partner Richie Anderson were revealed as a pairing during last night’s launch for the 2022 series.

The Italian dancer and Radio 2 presenter are one of two same-sex pairings on this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

And it’s safe to say viewers are already loving them together!

Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson are paired together on Strictly this year (Credit: BBC)

Who is Giovanni Pernice’s Strictly partner for 2022?

Last night’s launch show finally revealed the pairings for the 2022 series.

The glitz and glamour of Strictly was back on screens as the pro dancers and celebs took to the dance floor.

The show saw the likes of actor Will Mellor pair up with pro Nancy Xu and TV presenter Helen Skelton team up with Spanish dancer Gorka Marquez.

Towards the end of the launch show, Richie and Giovanni were revealed as partners.

Speaking to host Claudia Winkleman, Richie admitted: “I feel like a competition winner. I can’t believe I’m going to dance with Giovanni from Strictly!”

Strictly Come Dancing fans are already loving Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson together (Credit: BBC)

Viewers watching were delighted on Twitter over Giovanni and Richie’s pairing.

One person gushed: “Already obsessed with Richie and Giovanni.”

Another wrote: “Richie & Giovanni is gold #strictly.”

A third added: “Already obsessed with Richie and Giovanni.”

Meanwhile, a fourth said: “Richie & Giovanni I love this pairing! I was so excited to see Giovanni part of the same sex pairing…

Giovanni and Richie will take to the dance floor live tonight and it seems fans can’t wait! (Credit: BBC)

“I hope they do the LGBT+ community proud and deliver some unforgettable performances like John & Johannes did last year. I’m rooting for them!”

What has Richie said about Giovanni?

Over on Instagram today (September 24), Richie gushed over being paired with Giovanni – who won the show last year with EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis.

He wrote: “I’m definitely in safe hands. So delighted that I get to dance with @giovannipernice we’ve had an absolute blast in the rehearsal studio over the past fortnight and can’t wait to strut our stuff for the first time together tonight in the iconic ballroom.”

Richie then asked fans: “What do you think our first dance will be???”

Fans then offered their support to the duo ahead of tonight’s first live show and wished them good luck.

One said: “Good luck tonight!! Will be watching!!”

Meanwhile, another added: “You definitely are in safe hands. You have the best teacher and partner in Gio. Can’t wait to see your dance tonight.”

In addition, another fan commented: “Love @iamrichieanderson and love this partnership.. can’t wait to see tonight’s dance.. so excited!”

The first Strictly live show will air on BBC One, tonight, at 6:45pm.

