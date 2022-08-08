Strictly 2022 pro dancer Giovanni Pernice had a hilarious response to an Instagram question about his love life earlier today (Monday, August 8).

The Italian hosted a Q&A on his Instagram story earlier today – and one particularly cheeky question got a cheeky response in return.

Giovanni posted a funny response to a cheeky question (Credit: Instagram)

What did Strictly 2022 star Giovanni post on his story?

Earlier today, Giovanni hosted a Q&A on his Instagram story.

His 799k followers sent in their questions, and Giovanni answered a handful of them on his story during a “long journey” to Edinburgh.

One question, in particular, caught Giovanni’s attention, and he decided to have some fun with it when answering.

“Who are you dating?” read the question.

Giovanni then decided to have some fun and tagged a whole host of people in his story.

Some of those tagged included his fellow pro dancers Kai Widdrington and Gorka Marquez!

Giovanni answered some fan questions on his Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Giovanni Pernice’s Instagram Q&A

Elsewhere in Giovanni’s Q&A, he answered some questions about Strictly.

When asked what his favourite thing about being on Strictly is, he said that it was because it’s like a “very big family”.

The Italian was then asked if he was excited about the upcoming series of Strictly.

“I can’t wait!!!!!!” he replied.

Interestingly, Giovanni was then asked if he would consider being part of a same-sex couple on Strictly.

He replied simply with a gif reading “Hell yes!”.

Matt Goss is the latest celebrity to sign up for Strictly (Credit: ITV)

New stars sign up for Strictly 2022

Not one but two celebrities were revealed as having signed up for Strictly today (Monday, August 8).

Earlier this morning, Kiss FM host Tyler West was announced as the seventh celebrity taking part in this year’s competition.

“I am SO gassed to be joining the Strictly family,” he said. He then went on to say that it’ll be a “crazy, incredible journey” that is “way out of my comfort zone”.

“It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a side of sequins,” he said.

Singer-songwriter Matt Goss was then unveiled at the eighth celebrity taking part during today’s edition of This Morning.

“I’m extremely nervous and excited, but I’m optimistic because I’m very supple from the knees down,” he said.

