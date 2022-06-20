Giovanni Pernice has told his Instagram followers about a “dream” new job away from Strictly Come Dancing.

Fear not ladies and gents, the gorgeous Giovanni is confirmed to appear on the 2022 series of the BBC dance show.

However, away from the show he’s shared some pretty impressive news that he sounds pretty excited about.

Giovanni Pernice has shared some brilliant news with his Instagram followers (Credit: Splash News)

Pro dancer Giovanni Pernice announces ‘dream’ job

The dancer took to Instagram to share his good news.

He said: “IF THIS IS A DREAM.. DON’T WAKE ME UP!!”

The professional dancer explained that he’ll make a stop at the London Palladium with his Made In Italy show.

And it’s a particularly poignant moment for Giovanni, as he explained to his fans.

Giovanni said: “Started my solo show five years ago in Coventry with 200 people in the audience.

“Now to be able to do it in one of the most iconic theatres in the UK is definitely a big achievement in my career.”

The ones who say you can’t and you won’t are the ones that are scared you will.

Giovanni went on to thank his fans as he said it was “all down to your support”.

“Always grateful .. always!” he added.

He also posted a quote that said: “The ones who say you can’t and you won’t are the ones that are scared you will.”

The Strictly family send their congratulations

His Strictly Come Dancing pals, including 2021 partner Rose Ayling-Ellis, were quick to show their support.

She commented with three fire emojis.

Luba Mushtuk, meanwhile, told her fellow pro: “Congratulations.”

Selling the theatre out most certainly won’t be a problem going on the fan comments that have quickly amassed on the post.

“Amazing news Giovanni, well deserved,” said one.

“Congratulations. You are a great showman and you’ve worked hard for it,” another echoed.

“You deserve to be VERY proud Gio! What an AMAZING achievement and it’s been such a pleasure supporting you all along the way,” another commented.

“Wake up @giovannipernice because your dreams are coming true!” another commented.

“Hard work and dedication always pays off. And it’s wonderful that we get to watch both the man and the showman doing what you love the most,” they added.

