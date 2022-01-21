Fans of Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis have expressed their fears for the pairing after Nikita Kuzmin tested positive for Covid-19 on the Strictly tour.

Nikita, 24, was forced to pull out of part of the tour after having a positive lateral flow.

But now, some fans and those who have tickets for the tour are worried about the others stars having to pull out – especially 2021 winners Rose and Giovanni.

Strictly fans are worried about Rose and Giovanni (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling Ellis on Strictly tour

One ticket holder wrote on Twitter on Friday: “Watching the #Strictly tour Instagram stories with mounting anxiety.

“That case of Covid in the cast better not get to Rose and Giovanni before the Glasgow date or my 5 year old’s emotions might actually flood the Hydro.”

They quipped: “Is there some sort of ritual I can do with entrails & crystals?”

The Strictly tour kicked off last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another fan replied: “STAY AWAY FROM ROSE, NIKITA! YOU TOO, [Tilly] RAMSAY JNR.”

A third said: “We are also going! But I think it’s me who would cry if they don’t show up.”

It comes after Nikita revealed he had tested positive hours before the first live tour show.

He said on Instagram: “So sad to be missing a portion of the Strictly Live Tour, but unfortunately I tested Positive for COVID-19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Kuzmin (@nikita__kuzmin)

“Lots of luck to all the amazing Strictly Cast. Will be back as soon as I can.”

His dancer partner Tilly Ramsay, who performed with Neil Jones in Nikita’s absence, commented: “Missing you.”

Fellow tour star Johannes Radebe added: “Miss you darling.”

Neil said: “You were missed tonight. Get well soon.”

Last night’s show saw Rose and Giovanni crowned winners.

Rose and Giovanni won last night’s tour show (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On the Strictly live tour Instagram page, a post read: “The winners for the first performance of the 2022 Arena tour were… @rose.a.e and @giovannipernice!!

“Congratulations both of you on your win!”

It added: “And a huge congratulations to EVERYONE involved in the show! You SMASHED IT!

“Best Opening Night ever and we couldn’t be more proud of you all!”

