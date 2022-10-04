It Takes Two viewers call out Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice’s ‘strange’ behaviour as pro branded ‘unhappy’

Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson left some It Takes Two viewers pondering their “strange” behaviour yesterday (Monday October 3) evening.

The Strictly Come Dancing pair appeared on the BBC Two spin-off show with Rylan Clark to reflect on their recent Quickstep. They accrued 32 points from the judges, each scoring Gio and Richie eight.

But even though the Radio 2 presenter and Italian hunk sailed through to the next round of the BBC dance series, some fan reckon Giovanni may not be “happy” with how matters are progressing.

Is there tension between Richie and Giovanni? (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson on It Takes Two

Richie told It Takes Two host Rylan he was delighted how he and Giovanni had improved on their first week’s score of 23.

“I thought they’d mixed up my scores with someone else,” Richie admitted.

“That’s the kind of thing you dream of. To stand in front of the judges and get 8, I never thought it would happen in a month of Sundays.”

He also hailed Giovanni for helping him maintain his nerve as they perform together.

Richie went on: “I’ve never been in a dance studio before coming on this show. And even though I’m a bit of a show off I still have a bit of anxiety when I step on that dance floor.

“So to be getting all the love and the comments and to know that I’m in this man’s safe hands, I’m having the best time.”

Richie hailed Gio for helping him with ‘anxiety’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

It Takes Two last night

However, despite Richie’s warm words about his pro partner, some social media users claimed they could detect ‘distance’ between them.

And, to some observers, this was represented by how Richie and Giovanni sat together. Their positions in separate chairs were compared to how departing dance duo Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington were perched on the same sofa as they chatted with Rylan in the same show. Gio and Richie, however, occupied different seats.

Why are Gio and Richie on separate seats when Kaye and Kai were on a sofa?

“Why are Gio and Richie on separate seats when Kaye and Kai were on a sofa? Gio looks a bit out of sorts idk?#ItTakesTwo,” one fan tweeted.

Giovanni Pernice and Richie Anderson have impressed with their moves on the dance floor so far (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

‘Distracted Gio’

Somebody else went as far to suggest Giovanni may not be best pleased partnering Richie.

“I don’t think Gio’s very happy with Richie as a partner #ItTakesTwo,” they claimed, indicating they were watching them at the time with the post’s hashtag.

Another fan replied to that poster: “Sofa for Kay and Kai. Separate chairs for Richie and Gio.”

To which the original commenter replied: “It did seem strange. He seemed very distracted tonight.”

Elsewhere, someone else suggested Richie and Gio lack physical chemistry.

However, many It Takes Two fans will know, often the stars swap between the main sofa and performance area chairs.

Just last week, Giovanni and Richie sat on the sofa together.

Many fans of the pair are loving Giovanni and Richie together as one gushed: “Love love love Richie and Giovanni!”

Another wrote: “I love Richie and Giovanni.”

ED! has approached a representative for Strictly for comment.

It Takes Two airs on BBC Two, weekdays, from 6.30pm. Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One on Saturday October 8 at 6.30pm.

