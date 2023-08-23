Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix in shock split from Gordon Ramsay as they announce new show

Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix have announced a new show – this time without Gordon Ramsay.

Last week, it was revealed that the trio are set to reunite for their brand-new series Gordon, Gino and Fred: Viva España. It came after Gino quit their Road Trip show following a reported contract row.

And now, chef Gino and restauranteur Fred are taking on yet another adventure as they attempt to embrace an environmentally-friendly lifestyle. But this time Gordon won’t be joining them…

Gino and Fred go green – without Gordon!

The ITV show, titled Gino and Fred’s Emission Impossible, will see them eat, sleep and travel as sustainably as they can.

They’ll head to Austria, whose capital was ranked as the greenest city in the world in 2020. However, it’s currently suffering from melting glaciers. They’ll also visit Croatian islands that are at risk of rising sea levels.

Gino and Fred said: “We’re thrilled to be upcycled by ITV for another action-packed adventure and can’t wait to cook up some fantastic sustainable dishes whilst hopefully stirring up debate around these important issues.”

They added: “We might not come up with the recipe to save the planet but we hope to entertain, inform and inspire the audience to think about making changes in their own lives.”

Gino, Fred and Gordon delight fans as they reunite

Meanwhile, in the new series of their travel show with Gordon, they’ll be sampling the culinary delights of Andalusia and Galicia.

Gordon said: “Here. We. Go. Again!!!! VAMOS. Really happy that me and my amigos will once again be on the road together driving across Spain. Amazing food, great wine, culture, history and traditions and of course the usual ridiculous annoyances of working with Gino and Fred! Ay dios mío!”

Back in November 2021, Gino confused fans when he claimed the show had been axed after three seasons. And in March this year, he revealed that he’d officially quit the show.

Despite rumours of a feud, Gino explained that he still valued his friendship with Gordon and Fred.

He said: “Contracts start to become very complicated and very stressful. I personally value the friendship with Gordon and Fred so much that I would rather the friendship than arguments with the contract. So I have decided not to do it any more because I want to be friends with the boys for many, many years ahead.”

