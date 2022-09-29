Gino D’Acampo makes X-rated suggestion to caller during This Morning phone-in leaving some viewers disgusted

This Morning viewers today were left in shock by numerous X-rated suggestions from Gino D’Acampo.

Gino used an appearance during a viewer segment to give some crude bedroom advice to callers.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield revealed that the celebrity chef would be on hand to help callers with any issues they might be facing.

There were numerous questions from callers from all different walks of life, including one who wanted advice on how to find a man in her sixties.

However, the final call came from a man who made the shocking confession that his wife kept shouting out his dad’s name during sex.

Holly recommended that the man have a chat with his wife to find out what the root cause of the issue is.

However, this suggestion failed to impress a completely baffled Gino.

“A chat?” Gino responded.

“I do have a solution but I don’t know if it’s for This Morning,” said the TV chef.

Holly, realising Gino was about to get them into trouble, said: “Well if your alarm bells are ringing, I’d listen to them loud and clear.”

Gino, failing to take Holly’s advice, then uttered something that shocked both viewers and the studio alike.

“I think the only way to break this once and for all – threesome,” he said, which elicited a gasp from Holly.

“Yes guys, that’s the way forward, that is the way forward,” Gino continued. “Get your dad involved and see what happens. One way or another, it’s going to come out of your head.”

Viewers raced to social media in response to Gino’s shocking statement.

One tweeted: “NOT GINO TELLING JOHN TO HAVE A THREESOME WITH HIS OWN DAD ON LIVE TV.”

“A threesome with your wife and dad??? Gino you need help #thismorning,” complained a second viewer.

A third confused commenter moaned: “Gino saying all the wrong things like having threesome sex, so disgusting.”

“A threesome with the dad? Nooooooo,” said a fourth ITV viewer.

Gino takes over This Morning

However, others found Gino’s advice hilarious as one tweeted: “Gino should be knighted so funny.”

Another wrote: “OMG Gino is soooo funny. Threesome.”

“So many miserable Karen’s on Twitter,” a third added. “Gino’s phone in was funny. If their sense of humour and content isn’t up your street, change channel. It ain’t hard!”

Meanwhile, Gino briefly took over the show on Thursday (September 29) and chaos immediately ensued as a result.

He told viewers: “Welcome to your Thursday This morning. Yes, guys, today is going to be a Gino special. It’s going to be all about me because finally, I’ve taken over the show!”

Sadly for Gino, not all viewers were quite so pleased to see him.

“Do they think everyone finds Gino hilarious and not just obnoxious with an accent? #thismorning,” ranted one viewer.

In addition, a second said: “Oh god! We’re 4 minutes in and I want to throw gino out the window!”

Thankfully, some ITV viewers were happier than others.

One tweeted: “GINO BACK! WE MISSED HIM!! #ThisMorning bonjourino again Gino D’Acampo!”

A second tweeted: “Yes GINO!!!”

