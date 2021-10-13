This Morning fans all making the same comment as Gino D’Acampo takes over Spin To Win

Gino D’Acampo fans were all making the same remark today (October 13), as he took over This Morning‘s Spin To Win.

The chef insisted on joining hosts, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, for the competition segment on the ITV programme.

However, some viewers couldn’t help but comment as Sheara answered the phone to play.

Gino D’Acampo took over This Morning’s Spin To Win segment (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo appears on This Morning

Sheara from Cardiff was the first person to pick up her telephone.

However, she appeared to be a little nervous.

Holly asked her: “What are you doing today?”

Read more: How many children does Gino D’Acampo have – did his son date Gordon Ramsay’s daughter?

She replied: “I’m just working from home. I’m on my own.”

After her response, Gino joked: “Are people normally excited when you phone them up?”

Phil then asked the caller: “She’s overcome… are you overcome?”

Gino managed to bag the caller £2k! (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek fans ‘disappointed’ as series is only two episodes long

She agreed with Phil, adding: “My heart is beating so fast.”

The caller opted to play for the wheel, before winning an incredible £2000.

However, some viewers were unimpressed with Sheara’s lack of enthusiasm.

How did viewers react to Gino’s appearance?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Wasted opportunity. I want to Spin to Win with @Ginofantastico on @thismorning would literally make my day. GINOOOOO!”

Another complained: “God she could sound more excited #ThisMorning.”

A third posted a picture of a sad-looking cat, with the caption: “I’m bursting with joy.”

Wasted opportunity. I want to Spin to Win with @Ginofantastico on @thismorning #ThisMorning would literally make my day. GINOOOOO! 😂😂🖤 — Louise McGregor (@loulou3710) October 13, 2021

God she could sound more excited #ThisMorning — Beanz (@deanobeanos) October 13, 2021

At least Gino is not tight. Gino should always be allowed to spin the wheel #ThisMorning — Leanne Thomas (@leeleeCThomas) October 13, 2021

At least Gino is not tight. Gino should always be allowed to spin the wheel #ThisMorning — Leanne Thomas (@leeleeCThomas) October 13, 2021

Gino needs host this morning 🤣😭 #ThisMorning — Charlotte picton (@PictonCharlotte) October 13, 2021

Alongside the meme, the viewer sarcastically wrote: “She’s won a grand!”

Meanwhile, others demanded for Gino to permanently take over the Spin To Win segment.

One added: “@thismorning how many RTs to get @Ginofantastico to help do Spin To Win every day? Or we will riot #ThisMorning.”

Wasted opportunity!

A second agreed: “At least Gino is not tight. Gino should always be allowed to spin the wheel #ThisMorning.”

Another tweeted: “Gino needs to host This Morning.”

It comes after Gino recently returned to This Morning for the first time in almost a year.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.