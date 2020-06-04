Gino D'Acampo slams dish as 'fit for doggies' in This Morning rant

Gino D'Acampo is known for his rants about food. Who can can forget the time he flipped at Holly Willoughby on This Morning over her cabonara comments?

And on today's show (Thursday, June 4) Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield made him even more angry by showing him a picture of someone else's attempts at the famous dish.

Holly began by saying: "It is hard to forget the time when I dared to suggest to Gino D'Acampo that there could be a way to improve on his signature carbonara."

They then played the clip of the incident in question. Holly was seen suggesting his macaroni cheese dish was "closer to a British cabonara" if it had had ham in it.

Gino's response will go down in history (Credit: ITV)

Gino D'Acampo's grandmother comment

Gino's infamous response was: "If my grandmother had wheels she would have been a bike.

"It doesn't make any sense what you said, it's a different recipe it's got nothing to do with macaroni cheese."

As the hosts laughed at the clip all over again, Phil said: "Just when we thought no one could possibly offend Gino any more when it comes to his much-loved pasta dish a man named Steven came along."

Holly continued: "Posting on a popular website Rate my Plate, Steven asked fellow users to comment on his version of a tasty Italian cabonara and it looked like this."

Steven's carbonara did not impress Gino D'Acampo (Credit: ITV)

The presenters then giggled that they'd sent the picture to Gino and he'd left them a rather angry voicemail in response.

Viewers were treated to the voicemail in full!

Gino goes on a rant

"This is what is wrong with this country," Gino began.

"I've been showing people how to make carbonara for over 20 years, especially on This Morning and yet people still call it a carbonara because it's got a little bit of pasta...

"Who eats pasta that is in a tin? That is food for dogs, so if you want my opinion on the dish..." He then paused and said: "Let me calm down because it's very early in the morning and I haven't had a coffee yet.

"That dish is suitable for doggies. Holly, Phillip I love you, but please never send me picture like that, please, just don't do that."

Phil and Holly listened to Gino's response on air (Credit: ITV)

He signed off the call blowing kisses to them all.

So he won't be cooking this on his next This Morning segment then?!

