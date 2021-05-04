Gino D’Acampo has bagged himself his own ITV series.

The This Morning star will feature in brand new series Gino and Family’s Italian Adventure.

Gino has bagged himself a new show (Credit: ITV)

What is Gino and Family’s Italian Adventure about?

The ITV1 series will see Gino rediscovering the places and the flavours that shaped him as a chef.

Viewers will get to see him spending time with his family as he lets fans into his life.

Gino’s wife and his three children will all make appearances on the show.

The TV chef will bring them along for the ride as he does a deep-dive into Italian cuisine and helps them to embrace their heritage.

Speaking about the new show, Gino said he’s excited to help his family experience new things.

“Food and family are everything to me and I’m so excited to take my family on a journey across Bella Italia,” he said.

“We are going to discover all sorts of amazing places, people and excellent new ingredients together. It’s going to be fantastico! Look out Italy, the cooking D’Acampos are coming!”

ITV’s commissioning editor Sue Murphy, ITV Head of Factual Entertainment added: “ We’ve watched Gino go on trips with his mates, but this is Gino the family man, with the people closest to him, taking them back to his roots and the region that influenced his lifelong passion for food.

“We’ll see how he gets on reigniting his love for the flavours he grew up with and how his family put up with him!”

The seven-part series is set to air at a date later in the year.

Gino D’Acampo also hosts Family Fortunes (Credit: ITV)

Les Dennis slams Family Fortunes

Gino recently fronted ITV’s reboot of classic gameshow Family Fortunes.

However, the show hasn’t gone down as well as the TV star may have hoped.

In fact, former host Les Dennis had some choice words for the new series.

Speaking to The Sun, Les said recently: “It’s a different show now, it runs an hour, we were only half an hour.

“I think that it’s quite long at an hour.”

He added of Gino: “ITV hasn’t served Gino well there.”

