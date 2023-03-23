Gino D’Acampo’s departure leaves Road Trip’s future ‘hanging in the balance’, expert claims

Gino D’Acampo announced he was quitting ITV’s Road Trip earlier this week, but will Gordon and Fred be able to continue the show without him?

Gino D’Acampo said his exit was due to “personal problems” and “complicated contract” issues, but he said his friendship with Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix remains strong.

ITV hasn’t confirmed whether Gino will be replaced, but could the show continue without him?

Speaking exclusively to ED!, PR specialist Georgia Latham at Foundation speculated that it’s unlikely that the show would succeed without Gino.

Road Trip: Without Gino the show is ‘compromised’

Many fans have already complained that without Gino, there is no show. And Georgia said she thinks it would be difficult for ITV to continue the show without him.

Georgia said: “Gino, Gordon and Fred’s Road Trip has been hugely popular since its debut episode in 2018.

“There is no doubt that Gino D’Acampo’s exit from the series will deal a substantial blow to the show.”

She added that a big part of the success of the show is the friendship between Gordon, Gino and Fred – and that will be difficult to replicate.

Georgia shared: “I think that the show will struggle to maintain the same momentum without Gino in it.

“What makes the series so popular is the chemistry and friendship between the three of them, without Gino that dynamic is compromised.”

They may try and replace Gino, however, I’m personally unsure as to whether there is a suitable candidate.

ITVX did reply to a tweet admitting “we don’t quite know yet” when asked who could replace Gino.

But Georgia thinks it will be very difficult for ITV to find someone to replace him.

She alleged: “They may try and replace Gino, however, I’m personally unsure as to whether there is a suitable candidate.

“They will be unable to replicate the same friendship and connection with a new addition to the show.”

In fact, Georgia believes the future of the show could now be “hanging in the balance”.

She told us: “Gino’s exit from the travel show probably didn’t go down too well with ITV as it leaves the show, and it’s popularity, hanging in the balance.”

Who will replace Gino on the show?

Bookies previously revealed the stars who are most likely to replace Gino on the show.

Saturday Morning star James Martin was named as the chef who is most likely to replace Gino on Road Trip.

Dave Myers of Hairy Bikers fame was the second most likely candidate named by bookies.

But as Georgia explained, could either of these stars replicate the dynamic that Gino had with Gordon and Fred?

And would viewers still watch the show without Gino?

Only time will tell…

ITV declined to comment but shared that a new series of of Gordon, Gino & Fred’s Road Trip in Spain will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

