Gino D’Acampo reveals surprising secret to his happy marriage to wife Jessica

Gino D’Acampo is very much a family man – as viewers can see – and clearly devoted to his wife.

The star of Gino’s Italian Family Adventure, 45, wed Jessica Stellina Morrison in 2002.

But telly fave Gino has revealed a surprising approach to keeping his partnership happy.

The couple have been together for 27 years (Credit: ITV Hub)

Who is Gino D’Acampo’s wife?

Before Gino’s Italian Family Adventure, Gino tended to keep her personal life private.

Indeed, Jessica has only made rare appearances on TV.

But she and their three children were all over the first episode of the series in November.

It showed the family holidaying in Sardinia.

Read more: Loose Women: Janet Street-Porter hits out at Gino D’Acampo over parenting comments

The couple wed after dating for six years.

And they first met he was working in Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant in Marbella.

However, they reportedly broke up for a year before tying the knot. And it seems their time apart helped convince them they were made for one another.

Jessica apparently has both Italian and English heritage. Although Gino has made much of the fact their kids – Luciano, Rocco and Mia – are not fluent in his native tongue.

Gino and Jessica share Luciano, Rocco and Mia together (Credit: ITV)

Gino on the key to his happy marriage

Considerate Gino has also previously opened up about how he dotes on his wife.

However, he is not the kind of guy to make typical romantic gestures, like buying flowers.

He revealed: “I clean her car every week. I charge her toothbrush every time the battery is low, and I always bring her a bottle of cold water just in case she’s thirsty at night.

Gino has also hailed Jessica as a “clever woman” who lets him know what she’s thinking when it is needed.

However, it seems Gino and Jessica are also comfortable in giving each other space.

Gino reckons food can be key to a happy marriage (Credit: ITV Hub)

‘Relaxed’

Back in 2020, Gino indicated to the Daily Star that the couple are joined at the hip.

He said: “We allow each other to have our own lives, that means going on holiday with our friends.

“My wife goes for dinner with male friends and I go for dinner with female friends or business friends.

“We are very relaxed.”

Read more: Gino D’Acampo divides The One Show viewers as he admits to taking six month holiday every year

And in September of 2021, Gino joked with OK! that his culinary skills also keep Jessica happy.

He explained: “I’ve been with my wife for 27 years, 20 years married and it gets stronger and stronger.

We allow each other to have our own lives.

“But you know what the secret is? Italian food.

“I can be as naughty as I want, but when I cook my wife a beautiful Pollo Milanese with Italian potatoes, that’s it, the game is over.”

Gino D’Acampo has a cracker of a Christmas with his wife and family in Sardinia (Credit: ITV)

Today’s Christmas Eve episode follows Gino’s family as they return Sardinia for a festive celebration.

And joining them is Gino’s mother-in-law – Jessica’s mum Elizabeth.

Gino’s Italian Family Adventure airs on ITV on Christmas Eve, Friday December 24, at 6.30pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.