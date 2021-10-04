Gino D’Acampo on prison making him a better man: ‘I was not going to get dragged down’

Gino D’Acampo is one of Britain’s best-known TV chefs, but his life almost went very differently after he found himself in prison.

Before he made a name for himself on television, the Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek star was struggling to make enough cash to get by.

As a result, he ended up falling down a dark path. In the 1990s, he spent 10 months behind bars after burgling singer Paul Young’s house.

Gino was just 21 at the time of his arrest.

His stint in jail could have cut his career short before it even started. However, Gino was determined to make a good life for himself.

Back in 2011, Gino revealed that his time behind bars only spurred him on further.

Gino D’Acampo on his prison stint

The This Morning star explained: “I didn’t use my best judgement and made a serious mistake. It was a dreadful experience, but in life, I’ve learned to make good come out of everything.

“I thought, ‘This is not going to drag me down, this is going to make me a better man.’ So I came out of prison a man with a plan.

“And I was determined to set up a business importing Italian ingredients. I saw how great this country is because everything allowed me to make my fresh start.

Things began to look up, and Gino said the rest is history.

“People said, ‘You made a mistake – we all do, show me what you’re capable of and move on.’ I got the business up and running and then TV came calling. I was offered guest spots on Great Food Live, Saturday Cooks, This Morning…

“The point is, food saved me again. It always has and still does; it’s a constant for me.

He added: “Whenever I’m upset or have an argument with Jess or a friend is unwell and I’m sad, I head for the kitchen. Since I was eight years old food has always saved the day!”

Furthermore, in a bid to make amends, Gino personally apologised to Paul on the phone in 2009.

In 2011, Paul shared that he had forgiven the chef for his actions.

He said: “I don’t hold it against him. He said it was bad and he apologised, and I did get most of the stuff back.”

