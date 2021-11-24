Gino D’Acampo appeared to divide The One Show viewers last night (November 23), as he promoted his new cook book.

The Italian celebrity chef graced screens on Tuesday evening alongside BBC hosts Jermaine Jenas and Lauren Laverne.

But fans couldn’t help but comment on a remark made by Gino on the show.

Gino D’Acampo divided fans as he appeared on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Gino D’Acampo on The One Show

During his interview with Jermaine and Lauren, the chef opened up on balancing work and family life.

Jermaine explained that Gino often takes a hefty amount of time off each year.

The host said: “On the other hand Gino, a man who likes six months of every year off, I’m sure you love laying around.

“How are you getting away with having six months off every year by the way?”

Smirking, Gino responded: “I’ve been having six months off for the last eight to ten years. I am a great believer that you need to have balance in life.

“If I work for six months, then I want to have a holiday for six months because my life cannot always be about work.”

Gino spoke to hosts Jermaine Jenas and Lauren Laverne (Credit: BBC)

The chef added: “I admire and respect people who have a lot of time for work. I have a lot of friends that do that but it’s not me.

“I think there are so many beautiful things in life that you can do that have got nothing to do with work and if one has the chance, then you should take it.”

Despite his explanation, some viewers weren’t impressed with Gino.

How did viewers respond to Gino’s comment?

Some took to Twitter to complain over his comments.

One said: “How much holiday does @Ginofantastico give his restaurant staff? If it’s six months, can he sort me out with a job? #TheOneShow.”

A second remarked: “Pay my bills then Gino and I’ll also take 6 months off a year #TheOneShow.”

In addition, a third said: “Really inappropriate for @Ginofantastico to boast on prime time that he takes a 6 month holiday every year.

“When his staff probably get 3-4 weeks and are probably paid buttons. @TheOneShowShow.”

A fourth tweeted: “As much as I love Gino, his business has been bailed out this year to the tune of more than 15 million pounds… perhaps he shouldn’t be having 6 months off per year? #TheOneShow.”

Meanwhile, one went on to praise Gino in his ITV show Italian Family Adventures.

They posted: “@Ginofantastico absolutely Superb in Italian Adventure with his Family very moving.”

During a recent episode of the show, Gino was moved to tears after visiting his late father’s grave.

