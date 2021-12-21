Gino D’Acampo delights fans as he introduces new family members on Gino’s Italian Family

Gino D’Acampo thrilled fans as he introduced his wife Jessica Morrison‘s parents on Gino’s Italian Family last night (December 20).

The chef returned to ITV on Monday night for a special episode featuring his in-laws Elizabeth and Malcolm.

During the episode, the group headed to the Cilento Coast to discover the locals’ secret to a long and healthy life.

Gino D’Acampo was joined by his wife Jessica’s parents on Gino’s Italian Family (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo introduces his wife Jessica’s parents

The chef treated Elizabeth and Malcolm to a series of Italian delicacies throughout the episode.

At one point, the trip headed for a drink as they sipped on local wine.

They were also blessed by an Italian priest, before Gino rustled up an authentic pasta dish.

As the group sat down to eat, Gino said: “I have loved spending time with you two!”

Elizabeth responded: “We love spending time with you! We love to come away with you.

“You take us to places we would never even dream of coming in Italy.”

Elizabeth and Malcolm featured in the show’s latest episode (Credit: ITV)

Ahead of the show, Gino also tweeted: “Tonight I take my in-laws to the beautiful Cilento coast to unlock the secrets to a long and happy life… Gino’s Italian Family Adventure is on tonight at 8pm on @ITV.

“I have to admit, I do love spending time with Elizabeth & Malcolm… #GinosItalianFamilyAdventure.”

Fans also loved seeing Gino’s in-laws on the show’s latest episode.

How did viewers respond?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Your in laws are lovely @Ginofantastico, it looks they really enjoyed everything and also showed their love for you. You’re a blessed man with your beautiful family. Thank you for sharing your adventure with them in la bellisima Italia.”

Another added: “What a beautiful place to see on #GinosItalianFamilyAdventure. His relationship with his in-laws is lovely too. Mine don’t speak a word of English, but we speak the language of food and drink whenever we’re visiting @Ginofantastico.”

A third wrote: “Omg this is so funny!! I hope there are more episodes. The in laws are so funny too.”

A fourth shared: “Absolutely beautiful and what precious memories you are making.”

In addition, a fifth tweeted: “It was so lovely, the scenery, the relationship you have with your in laws and the lovely country you were born in. My favourite country by far.”

Another commented: “Love this series, beautiful locations and lovely to see your fabulous family!”

Who is Gino’s wife?

Gino and his wife Jessica met while he was working in Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant in Marbella.

The couple went on to marry in 2002 – six years after they first started dating.

They have since welcomed children Luciano, 19, Rocco, 16, and nine-year-old Mia.

