Gino D'Acampo with his wife parents on Gino’s Italian Family
TV

Gino D’Acampo delights fans as he introduces new family members on Gino’s Italian Family

The chef was joined by his in-laws on the show's latest episode

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

Gino D’Acampo thrilled fans as he introduced his wife Jessica Morrison‘s parents on Gino’s Italian Family last night (December 20).

The chef returned to ITV on Monday night for a special episode featuring his in-laws Elizabeth and Malcolm.

During the episode, the group headed to the Cilento Coast to discover the locals’ secret to a long and healthy life.

Gino D'Acampo with his wife parents on Gino’s Italian Family
Gino D’Acampo was joined by his wife Jessica’s parents on Gino’s Italian Family (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo introduces his wife Jessica’s parents

The chef treated Elizabeth and Malcolm to a series of Italian delicacies throughout the episode.

At one point, the trip headed for a drink as they sipped on local wine.

They were also blessed by an Italian priest, before Gino rustled up an authentic pasta dish.

Read more: Gino’s Italian Family Adventure viewers in tears as star visits late father’s grave

As the group sat down to eat, Gino said: “I have loved spending time with you two!”

Elizabeth responded: “We love spending time with you! We love to come away with you.

“You take us to places we would never even dream of coming in Italy.”

Gino D'Acampo with his wife parents on Gino’s Italian Family
Elizabeth and Malcolm featured in the show’s latest episode (Credit: ITV)

Ahead of the show, Gino also tweeted: “Tonight I take my in-laws to the beautiful Cilento coast to unlock the secrets to a long and happy life… Gino’s Italian Family Adventure is on tonight at 8pm on @ITV.

“I have to admit, I do love spending time with Elizabeth & Malcolm… #GinosItalianFamilyAdventure.”

Fans also loved seeing Gino’s in-laws on the show’s latest episode.

How did viewers respond?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Your in laws are lovely @Ginofantastico, it looks they really enjoyed everything and also showed their love for you. You’re a blessed man with your beautiful family. Thank you for sharing your adventure with them in la bellisima Italia.”

Another added: “What a beautiful place to see on #GinosItalianFamilyAdventure. His relationship with his in-laws is lovely too. Mine don’t speak a word of English, but we speak the language of food and drink whenever we’re visiting @Ginofantastico.”

A third wrote: “Omg this is so funny!! I hope there are more episodes. The in laws are so funny too.”

Read more: Loose Women: Janet Street-Porter hits out at Gino D’Acampo over parenting comments

A fourth shared: “Absolutely beautiful and what precious memories you are making.”

In addition, a fifth tweeted: “It was so lovely, the scenery, the relationship you have with your in laws and the lovely country you were born in. My favourite country by far.”

Another commented: “Love this series, beautiful locations and lovely to see your fabulous family!”

Who is Gino’s wife?

Gino and his wife Jessica met while he was working in Sylvester Stallone’s Mambo King restaurant in Marbella.

The couple went on to marry in 2002 – six years after they first started dating.

They have since welcomed children Luciano, 19, Rocco, 16, and nine-year-old Mia.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Kelvin Fletcher is expecting his third baby
Kelvin Fletcher reveals wife Liz is expecting third baby and admits it’s ‘the best news to come out of 2021’
Shirley Ballas judging on Strictly Come Dancing
Shirley Ballas ‘crushed’ as she shares heartbreaking family news before Christmas
madeleine mccann news
Madeleine McCann news: Shock discovery sparks ‘full-scale police operation’
strictly news
Strictly news: John Whaite set to become REAL winner of Strictly Come Dancing
strictly giovanni
Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice announces ‘big news’ and heartfelt gesture he’s making for Rose Ayling-Ellis
Meena Billy Emmerdale
Emmerdale viewers threaten to switch off if Meena plot continues