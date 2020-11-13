Giles and Mary from Gogglebox: What does the nickname Nutty mean?

Fans love Giles and Mary from Gogglebox due to their quirky behaviour and jaw-dropping one-liners, not forgetting their incredible matching wallpaper and sofa combo, of course.

Gogglebox’s favourite couple Giles Wood and Mary Killen, have been back on screens in the latest instalment of the hit Channel 4 show.

But who exactly are the eccentric couple, how did they meet, and where does the nickname ‘Nutty’ come from?

The eccentric couple are popular with fans (Credit: Channel 4)

How did they meet?

Giles and Mary met when they were 21 when Mary was modelling and Giles was a student at Wimbledon Art School.

As a “costume model” Mary was paid just £4.50 an hour after rejecting an addition 25p to go nude.

Where are they from?

Mary was born in Larne, Northern Ireland, while Giles was born in Stoke-on-Trent.

What do they do for a living?

Today, Giles is still as a passionate artist and works to create intriguing pieces of artwork. Previously, Giles worked as a landscape painter. He now paints interior commissions instead. He also regularly contributes to online magazine, The Oldie.

While Mary turned her hand to writing and in 2012, her etiquette book ‘How The Queen Can Make You Happy’ was published. The Gogglebox star also currently works as an agony aunt for The Spectator.

What is their networth?

In a previous series of Gogglebox, Mary announced that Giles had retired from working at age 21, aside from his painting, of course.

Giles paintings tend to range in price from £400 to £1000, according to Reality Titbit. It is assumed that his commissioned interiors work costs far more.

The Sun reported that Gogglebox participants earn around £1500 per month, per family. As Mary and Giles have been on Gogglebox since 2015, they have earned over £70,000 from their time on the show.

Reality Titbit has estimated that the couples’ net worth is between £300,000 and £500,00.

Where does the nickname ‘Nutty’ come from?

The couple famously refer to each other as ‘Nutty’, but where does this nickname come from and what’s the story behind it?

In an interview for The Daily Star, Mary said: “We call each other ‘nutty’ because we both consider the other to be a bit mad. Giles has multiple personality disorder so he’s all sorts of people and one of them is a bit of a genius. The truth is we’re both neurotic.”

Where do they live?

The loved-up pair have lived in a cottage in Wiltshire for the past 28 years. In an interview, the couple revealed that they refer to their home as ‘The Grottage’ due to the fact that it’s a little old, has peeling paint, and lacks central heating.

Since joining Gogglebox in 2015 for season five, the couple have been firm favourites with viewers thanks to their loveable personalities and unique relationship dynamic.

While they have been together for over 30 years, Mary recently revealed in an interview with The Daily Star that had it not been for their stint on Gogglebox bringing them back together, they would have separated.

Mary said: “Sitting down and watching television reminded us how much we enjoyed the same jokes.”

Mary says that Gogglebox saved their marriage (Credit: Gogglebox)

The couple have two adult daughters.

Originally, one of the two daughters was meant to appear on Googlebox along with Giles. However, she later changed her mind and decided that fame wasn’t for her.

Gogglebox continues every Friday at 9pm on Channel 4.

