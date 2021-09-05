Mary and Giles fans all have the same reaction as they make Gogglebox announcement

Gogglebox fans are getting excited about the new series, after a throwback picture of Giles Wood and Mary Killen from more than 30 years ago emerged.

The armchair critics were unrecognisable in the old snap, which was taken in 1990 and shows the TV favourites sitting outside together holding hands.

Both are wearing hats in the snap shared on the Gogglebox fan account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giles and Mary – Gogglebox (@gilesandmary)

Fans loved the picture of the stars, who have been on the Channel 4 show since 2015.

And it got them counting down to the new series.

“Love Giles & Mary – really looking forward to seeing them again,” one person posted.

Read more: Gogglebox viewers concerned as fan favourites Giles and Mary miss a week

“Love the throwback pic. Am so looking forward to watching Gogglebox again, we are all in need of laughter right now,” said another.

One fan posted: “Love you two. Been watching Re runs. Can’t wait for next series.”

Giles and Mary are a big hit with Gogglebox viewers (Credit: Channel 4)

“Can’t wait for the daftness to begin,” joked another.

“Oh, thank goodness!!!!!!” exclaimed another fan. “I’ve been waiting (with diminishing patience) for this all Summer! YES.”

Dozens more posted they they “can’t wait” and that they were “looking forward to it”.

When is Gogglebox be back?

The last series of the programme wrapped in August.

So far there is no official word on its return date, but cast members have hinted that it starts this month.

The celebrity version of the show is actually returning to our TV screens later this week (10th September) for a celebrity special for Channel 4’s Black To Front day.

The new series of Gogglebox reportedly starts this month (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Gogglebox: How do you apply to be on the show and how much can the stars earn?

How long have Giles and Mary been together?

The couple met when they were 21, when Giles was a student and Mary was a model.

They live in Wiltshire and appear on the hit show together, entertaining fans with their banter and bickering.

Although they have not featured on our screens, the pair have two daughters.

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.