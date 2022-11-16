The US version of Ghosts is finally coming to the UK but is it worth watching? Our review here…

The US remake of Ghosts is finally coming to the UK, and you’re probably wondering if it’s worth watching, so here’s our review!

Ghosts US originally aired on CBS in the States last year, and now the show is landing over here on BBC Three.

But is the show actually worth watching? Is it as good as the original?

Here’s our review of Ghosts US…

Ghosts US stars Rose McIvor and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Credit: BBC)

Ghosts US review: Is it worth watching?

There’s been a long tradition of American channels remaking British comedies, the US version of Ricky Gervais‘ The Office probably being one of the most famous examples.

And while there have been plenty of successful attempts, some haven’t been so successful.

And I’m afraid Ghosts US falls into the less successful camp.

The show obviously had to adapt to fit with American history.

For example, instead of a caveman, their oldest ghost is a Viking from the 1000s.

But the show has also been moulded to fit an American sense of humour, and that’s where it falls short.

Ghosts US is executively produced by the Horrible Histories comedy troupe Laurence Rickard, Mathew Baynton, Ben Willbond, Jim Howick and Martha Howe-Douglas.

Fans know they wrote the beloved UK version, which is (hopefully!) about to head into its fifth series.

But the humour in the US version is quicker-paced, and a little more slapstick than the British humour you might be used to watching.

Ghosts US is written by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, who wrote for some successful US series such as New Girl.

While I’m a big fan of that show, Ghosts US hasn’t quite won me over.

Maybe that’s because I can’t help but compare it to the original, and the US version just isn’t as good.

Ghosts US will air on BBC Three in November 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Ghosts US review: Is it as funny?

The humour in Ghosts UK is a lot more, well, American…

While we’re used to the cynical Alison, who is constantly fed up with the ghosts, Rose McIvor’s Sam is a lot more positive about her B&B being overrun by ghosts!

Her husband Jay takes the role of the more cynical one.

I think this ruins some of the charm of the show.

The reason the comedy in BBC‘s Ghosts works so well, is that there is always conflict behind it – between Alison and the ghosts, or between the ghosts themselves.

In the American remake, the ghosts do hate the idea of Woodstone Estate (aka Button House) becoming a hotel and will do anything to stop it.

But most conflicts in the US version are pretty easily and neatly tied up at the end of each episode.

The show isn’t completely unfunny, and I did laugh quite a few times, but it’s obviously catered more to an American audience.

We’re used to Julian’s sleazy politician stereotype. But, the US version has a younger, douchey stockbroker who also died with no trousers on.

Instead of Ben Willbond‘s World War Two Captain, the US remake has revolutionary war soldier Isaac Higgintoot.

If you are a fan of US history and humour, you might enjoy the show more than me! If not, a lot of jokes might fly over your head.

Will you give the American remake of Ghosts a go? (Credit: BBC)

Ghosts US review: The heart of the show isn’t quite there

I think the main thing the US version is missing is those poignant, emotional moments.

However, there are a couple of scenes where you might feel a tug at your heartstrings…

For example, in the second episode, Sam and Pete (the US version of Jim Howick‘s Pat Butcher) share a sweet moment when Pete simply says hello to her instead of asking for anything like the rest of the ghosts.

The UK version has the benefit of having a cast who have worked together for a long time, and write the show together.

This makes for some great chemistry, and obviously a deep and meaningful connection with the characters they both play and write.

But in the US version, the actors are just that, actors!

I’m sure they put a lot of work into building their characters, but it just feels like that deep emotion that we’re used to just isn’t really there in the American version.

Fans of Mary might also be left disappointed…

There is no equivalent character to Mary now that Katy Wix has left the UK version.

(America, you burnt witches too!)

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

What do fans think of the American remake?

The US version of Ghosts has received some pretty mixed reviews.

While critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave it a 91% approval rating, fans haven’t been so kind.

This viewer took to IMDb to share a pretty scathing review: “I’m American and I can honestly say that nothing beats the British version of this show.

“The British version is witty and had me laughing all the time!

“Sorry, but the show isn’t funny like the original version.”

But it’s not all bad!

One fan tweeted a review that pretty much sums up our thinking: “Surprisingly, the US version is also not bad.. Not as good.. But still not bad.”

So if you’re desperate for some more Ghosts content, give Ghosts US a go.

If not, maybe just wait till this year’s Ghosts Christmas Special…

Ghosts US begins on Sunday November 20 2022 at 8.30pm on BBC Three. All episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer after the first episode airs.

Are you planning to watch Ghosts US? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.