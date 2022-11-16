Ghosts US on BBC Three: Is it the same as the UK version, and how can I watch it?

The US remake of BBC’s Ghosts is finally coming to the UK on BBC Three, but how different is it from the UK version?

How can you watch the show? And how many episodes there are.

Well, we’ve got all the details here.

And if you’re wondering what the UK cast of Ghosts has said about the show, we’ve got that covered too.

Here’s everything you need to know about Ghosts US on BBC Three…

Ghosts US is coming to the UK! (Credit: BBC Three)

Is Ghosts US the same as the UK version? What’s different?

The US version of Ghosts began airing in the States back in October 2021, and now it’s finally coming to the UK.

But how does the US version differ from the UK original?

Well, the plot is basically the same – a young couple inherit a mansion (called Woodstone Estate instead of Button House) and decide to turn it into a B&B.

The young couple are called Sam and Jay instead of Alison and Mike, but the plot starts off the same with Sam bumping her head, technically dying for a few minutes, and then finding that she has the ability to see ghosts.

The ghosts in the US version are slightly different from the UK original in order to make more sense with American history.

For example, instead of Larry Rickard’s caveman Robin, a Viking named Thorfinn from the early 1000s takes the place of the oldest ghost.

The US version does not have Mathew Baynton’s Thomas Thorne, and instead has a Native American ghost from the 1500s named Sasappis.

Sadly for Mary fans, there is no equivalent to Katy Wix’s character.

Viewers of the UK version will know that Katy’s popular character Mary left in series 4.

How can I watch the US version of Ghosts?

Ghosts US will begin airing on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Sunday November 20 2022 at 8.30pm.

Episode two through to five will follow on consecutive nights on BBC Three at the same time.

Episode six to 10 will air on consecutive nights from Sunday November 27 2022 at 8.30pm.

And if you don’t want to wait – don’t worry!

All episodes will also become available to binge on iPlayer after the first episode airs.

Ghosts US will air on BBC Three (Credit: BBC)

How many episodes are there?

One major difference between the UK and US versions is that the US version has a LOT more episodes.

While the first series of Ghosts only had 6 episodes, the first series of Ghosts US has a whopping 18 episodes.

So, if you end up becoming a fan of the US version, you’ll have a lot of episodes to enjoy!

Each episode is 30 minutes long.

How many series of Ghosts US are there?

There are two series of Ghosts US so far.

The second series is currently airing on CBS in America.

The original British version currently has four series, with a fifth hopefully coming soon!

BBC only has the rights to the first series of Ghosts US for now, but we’re sure they’ll air the second series soon.

Ghosts US has some big differences from the UK original! (Credit: BBC)

Ghosts US on BBC Three: Who is in the cast?

The US adaptation of Ghosts has got a great ensemble cast, like our own UK version.

New Zealand actress Rose McIver leads the cast of Ghosts US as Samantha “Sam” Arondekar (the Alison equivalent).

Rose is probably best known for another US comedy series, iZombie.

Utkarsh Ambudkar plays Jay Arondekar, the US version of Mike.

He’s best known for starring in Pitch Perfect, and Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

Brandon Scott Jones – who’s known for The Good Place, and HBO’s The Other Two – stars as revolutionary war ghost Isaac.

Richie Moriarty plays Pete – the US version of Jim Howick‘s character.

He’s previously starred in the US comedy What We Do in the Shadows.

Danielle Pinnock from Young Sheldon plays prohibition ghost, Alberta.

Succession star Asher Grodman plays stockbroker Trevor – the US version of Simon Farnaby’s sleazy politician Julian.

Meanwhile, Jane the Virgin actress Sheila Carrasco plays hippie ghost Flower.

Devan Chandler Long portrays the Viking ghost Thorfinn. He’s best known for DC’s Doom Patrol.

Rebecca Wisocky stars as Hetty Woodstone, the US version of Fanny Button. The actress is best known for her roles in Devious Maids and The Mentalist.

Román Zaragoza plays Native American ghost Sasappis – he previously played Miles in the Disney channel show Austin & Ally.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Favourite Entertainment Show now!

Ghosts US on BBC Three: What has the UK cast said about it?

The cast and creators of Ghosts – Laurence Rickard, Mathew Baynton, Ben Willbond, Jim Howick and Martha Howe-Douglas – actually serve as executive producers of the US version.

Jim Howick, also part of the team behind Horrible Histories, told DigitalSpy: “We got together, many zooms with the two show-runners and the network themselves, and we sort of thrashed through who these characters should be, and how we can make them funny.

“America has had a very short history, and I guess in that, because it’s so short, it’s a concentrated period of brutality and a sort of horrible history.

“We had quite a lot of input and then we just thought it was best just to hand over the show and let them get on with their version.”

Mathew Baynton – who plays Thomas Thorne – actually had a recent cameo on the second series of Ghosts US.

The Split star played an English method actor called Pete.

If the BBC does eventually air the second series, Ghosts fans have that cameo to look out for!

Ghosts US begins on Sunday 20 November at 8.30pm on BBC Three. All episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer after the first episode airs.

Will you watch the US remake of Ghosts? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.