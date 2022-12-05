Ghosts on BBC One: First look at the 2022 Christmas special all about Pat!

BBC One has shared the first look of this year’s Ghosts Christmas special and it’s the perfect festive treat for fans – so what date does it air?

This year, the special will focus on the character of Pat, played by Jim Howick.

And, of course, it will feature all the other Ghosts we love, too!

Here’s everything you need to know about the Ghosts Christmas special coming up in December…

BBC One has released a first look at the Ghosts Christmas special (Credit: BBC)

What is the Ghosts Christmas special about?

BBC has confirmed that the Christmas special will focus on Pat.

The episode has been described as “a festive trip down memory lane [which] prompts Pat to question his very identity”.

Meanwhile, the rest of the Ghosts are inspired to give Alison a special Christmas present…

But will they pull off their ambitious plan in time?

As usual, Mike and Alison’s Christmas plans don’t go to plan, and Kitty gets her moment in the spotlight after a pep-talk from an unexpected source.

It’s a fun-filled and heartwarming episode, and we can’t wait to watch it!

Also, if you’re a fan of the Inside Ghosts podcast, Jim Howick and Mathew Baynton are featuring in a Christmas special version of it!

The podcast episode will be available on BBC Sounds straight after the Ghosts Christmas special airs on BBC One.

The festive episode of Ghosts will focus on Jim Howick’s Pat Butcher (Credit: BBC)

What date will the Ghosts Christmas Special be on?

BBC One has confirmed that the Ghosts Christmas special will air in this year’s Christmas line-up, but the exact date hasn’t been confirmed just yet.

In previous years, the special episode aired on December 23 at 8:30pm.

So, our guess is that this year’s Ghosts Christmas special will air in the days leading up to Christmas Day.

Keep an eye out here for the confirmed date and time of the special!

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best TV Finale now!

A full recap on Pat ahead of the episode

The focus of this year’s episode will be on Pat, so here’s a recap of everything we already know about him ahead of the episode.

We’ve always known how Scout Leader Pat died – thanks to the arrow through his neck.

In an episode back in series one, we discovered exactly how the accident happened.

Back in the 80s, one of his over-eager scouts shot Pat in the neck.

Everything was subsequently made much worse when Pat crashed his van into a tree outside Button House. Double ouch.

The reason why Pat hasn’t been “sucked off” like our beloved Mary is because he has unfinished business involving his wife.

Pat regrets never saying goodbye to his wife and son. He even asked Alison to kill his wife so he could!

What made the whole situation worse was that Pat’s wife was having an affair with his best friend Morris.

Although Pat pretty much refuses to accept the pretty obvious clues about the affair!

Despite finding out that his son Davey named his own son after Pat, he still has never found peace.

Could this Ghosts Christmas special be the one where Pat finally finds peace and gets to go up to the big white light?

We’ll have to watch and see!

Ghosts returns this December with a Christmas Special.

Are you excited for the Ghosts Christmas special? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.