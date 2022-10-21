Ghosts on BBC One: Will Maddocks permanently join the cast after Mary’s exit?

With Mary sadly departing the cast of Ghosts in series 4, fans are now wondering if newcomer, Maddocks, will be replacing her.

Will the new ghost be permanently joining the cast?

Maddocks is introduced in episode 5 (Friday October 21 2022).

In the episode entitled ‘Poached Guests’, the Ghosts are desperate for a new face after losing Mary, and find a surprising new friend…

But will Maddocks permanently join the cast? Here’s everything you need to know!

***Warning: spoilers from series 4 of Ghosts ahead***

Richard Glover plays Maddocks in series 4 of Ghosts (Credit: BBC)

Who is Maddocks in Ghosts?

Maddocks is a ghost who roams the grounds of Button House.

We haven’t seen him before – but he hasn’t died recently either!

He is dressed for the Victorian era, and Lady Button recognises the name of the employer he worked for when he was alive.

In episode 5 of Ghosts, Maddocks reveals that he came to Button House looking for work, but he got caught in a badger trap on the grounds.

Because the Ghosts were still upset about the recent loss of Mary (Katy Wix), they overwhelmed Maddocks with attention.

He clearly wasn’t happy with all the attention, though, so Robin pretended that he’d also been “sucked off” in the hope the other ghosts would leave him alone.

Maddocks thanked Robin for giving him some peace, and agreed that they would meet next week.

So it certainly sounds like Maddocks will be back…

Do you miss Katy Wix’s character Mary on Ghosts? (Credit: BBC)

Will Maddocks replace Mary in Ghosts?

So, will Maddocks permanently join the cast and replace Mary in Ghosts?

With the timing of his appearance on the show, we think it’s probably not a coincidence…

We know that there are other ghosts on the grounds of Button House who aren’t necessarily a part of the main gang, for example, the basement ghosts.

But could Maddocks live in Button House and join the rest of the Ghosts? It seems pretty likely!

Neither the BBC nor the cast have confirmed whether Maddox will permanently join the cast in future seasons of the show…

But we definitely hope so!

It would be great to learn a new backstory and see how all the other Ghosts interact with Maddocks.

The cast of Ghosts are missing Mary… (Credit: BBC)

Could Mary ever return to Ghosts?

In the BBC Sounds podcast Inside Ghosts, Ben Willbond aka The Captain, and Mat Baynton talked about whether Mary could ever return to the show.

Mat, who plays Thomas, said: “It’s possible isn’t it?

“Because we do flashbacks and Mary was in that house as a ghost for many a year, so you know, the door is open.”

So hopefully we might see Katy Wix returning as Mary once again!

Actress Katy is currently starring in Channel 4‘s sitcom Big Boys, so it looks like she has a pretty busy schedule!

But hopefully, we can expect little appearances of her in future flashbacks on the show.

Read more: Ghosts on BBC One: Who is Kevin Corbishley?

Who plays Maddocks in Ghosts?

Richard Glover plays Maddocks in Ghosts.

The actor and comedian hasn’t appeared in Horrible Histories like most of the Ghosts cast has, but he previously worked with Simon Farnaby – who plays Julian Fawcett MP – in a pilot of a comedy show named Dave Shakespeare.

Richard Glover has previously starred in quite a few films and TV roles.

He played The Steward to Chris Pine’s character in the 2014 film Into the Woods, and X-wing pilot Red Twelve in Star Wars: Rogue One.

He also starred in the award-winning black comedy film Sightseers in 2012.

Richard’s had guest spot roles on Agatha Raisin, HBO’s Gunpowder, and Amazon Prime’s Informer.

Hopefully, we might see him in future series of Ghosts, too.

Watch this space!

Ghosts series 4 continues on Fridays at 8:30pm. All episodes are also available on BBC iPlayer.

Do you want to see more of Maddocks? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.