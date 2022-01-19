ITV viewers were left furious following last night’s Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile (January 18).

Fronted by Ravnir Singh, the documentary explored the connection between convicted sex offender Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein and the Duke of York.

It comes after the Queen stripped Andrew of his titles ahead of facing a civil sexual assault case later this year.

The ITV documentary explored Prince Andrew’s connection to Ghislaine Maxwell (Credit: ITV)

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile on ITV

During the programme, Ranvir sat down with Maxwell’s brother Ian as he gave his thoughts on his sister’s case – insisting she is innocent.

A jury recently found Maxwell guilty of recruiting and trafficking young girls for the late financier Epstein.

She is serving a life sentence after being guilty of five charges.

Meanwhile, the documentary also gave insight into how Andrew became embroiled in the scandal.

The Duke of York – the Queen’s youngest son – currently faces a civil court case brought by Virginia Giuffre.

Andrew has continually denied any wrongdoing as the case continues to rumble on.

Ranvir Singh fronted the ITV show (Credit: ITV)

At one point, Ranvir contacted a phone number for the ‘Duke of York’ in Maxwell and Epstein’s ‘Little Black Book’.

Her call went to voicemail and a voice sounding like Andrew said: “I’m afraid I have not been quick enough to get to the phone before it went off to take your message.

“If you do have a message, please leave it and I will get back to you as soon as I can.”

How did ITV viewers respond?

Several viewers took to social media to express their anger over Andrew’s involvement with Maxwell and Epstein.

On Twitter, one said: “Cutting Andrew out would not have been a difficult decision for me #GhislainePrinceAndrew.”

Another added: “Prince Andrew is quite possibly the most arrogant, entitled and stupid man. ‘Too honourable!!!’ Jesus Christ! And utterly self deluded! #GhislainePrinceAndrew.”

A third fumed: “Andrew makes my skin crawl #GhislainePrinceAndrew.”

Many others showed their support to the victims in the case.

‘Heartbreaking’

One tweeted: “These stories of sex abuse is heartbreaking. #ITV documentary live on TV now.”

A second shared: “Amazing documentary! Thank you for shining a light on these horrible stories, this is so important.

