Gethin Jones took a swipe at Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker on Morning Live today (January 4).

TV star Gethin was presenting the BBC show alongside former Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh.

Their guests in the studio on Tuesday included Dr Xand and Strictly professional star Nadiya Bychkova.

While chatting to Nadiya, Gethin couldn’t resist poking fun at BBC Breakfast host Dan.

Gethin Jones takes a swipe at Strictly star Dan Walker

Kimberley asked Nadiya: “How was your Christmas? Did you get to see your little girl?”

Nadiya replied: “Yes, we spent Christmas with Mila together which was beautiful, I mean – that’s family time now. Loved it.”

Gethin then interrupted, saying: “And you needed a couple of weeks off, after getting over dancing with Dan Walker for 10 weeks! After an amazing Strictly… especially when you had to go through this!”

Conversation then turned to Dan and Nadiya’s infamous Lobster Rock routine.

The show introduced a new Strictly fitness segment, and Dan’s dance was the focus.

“Strictly fitness today, a bit of lobster,” said Gethin. “I know Dan’s watching at home and he’s delighted that it’s a new dance craze for 2022!

“Nadiya’s in charge of it this week, and I’m sure this was your choice, wasn’t it? Bringing the lobster back for the new year?”

Nadiya then joked: “Absolutely. It’s the nation’s favourite, by Dan Walker!”

Elsewhere, Dan gifted professional dancer Nadiya with a touching present this Christmas.

The beloved host got his former dance partner a bespoke piece of artwork to celebrate their time on the BBC One show.

The quirky piece of art featured memories from their dances as well as highlighting bits of Sheffield that Nadiya loved.

