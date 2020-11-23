Who is Gethin Jones? Morning Live presenter and former Blue Peter star

Gethin Jones has become one of the faces of BBC daytime show Morning Live.

The lovable presenter has grown into one of the country’s most recognisable presenters since he first rose to fame all the way back in 2005.

Gethin Jones has been in the spotlight since 2005 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How did Gethin Jones become famous?

Gethin first started out on Welsh TV as a presenter in 2004.

His big break came in 2005 when he joined Blue Peter.

I’ve had a career on Blue Peter that you wouldn’t even dream about and for that I feel privileged and fortunate.

Gethin stayed with the show until 2008, when he announced he would be leaving.

At he time, he said: “I’ve had a career on Blue Peter that you wouldn’t even dream about and for that I feel privileged and fortunate. I’ve loved it, lived it and now I feel the time is right to leave it.”

In the years following, Gethin guest presented on The One Show, This Morning and Strictly spin-off It Takes Two.

He then joined ill-fated morning show Daybreak as a reporter, where he stayed until 2014.

Since 2018 he has co-hosted a show on Hits Radio, and in 2020 he joined BBC’s Morning Live.

Gethin has guest hosted on an array of shows (Credit: BBC)

Is Gethin Jones married?

The former Blue Peter star is currently single.

In April 2020, he revealed that he had been giving dating a go during lockdown.

His most famous ex-partner is Welsh singer Katherine Jenkins.

Read more: BBC Morning Live set divides viewers: ‘It looks like they raided my nan’s house’

The pair were engaged for ten months in 2011. However, they called it off in December of that year.

Katherine later confessed that it was Gethin who decided to end their relationship.

“Everybody else is under the impression it was my decision, my ambition, I wanted to take over the world. It was so far from the truth,” she told Wales Online.

Gethin also briefly dated TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh in 2014.

Gethin and Kym are Morning Live’s hosts (Credit: BBC)

Why did Gethin Jones join Morning Live?

Gethin joined BBC daytime series Morning Live earlier this year.

He said that becoming a host of a daytime show had been “a bit of a dream” for him at the time.

“What I’m most excited about is the opportunity to delve in to some of the biggest issues at the heart of our everyday lives right now,” he said in October.

“My parents have been shielding and my sister works in a hospital so, as is the case for lots of people, this year has been such a worry. For me, this show couldn’t come at a better time.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.