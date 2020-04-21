Is Georgie sent home with PTSD in Our Girl? Michelle Keegan discusses final scenes

Georgie Lane's career in the army may soon be over in Our Girl.

The Sergeant medic (played by Michelle Keegan) is understandably still struggling with the death of her fiancé Elvis Harte (Luke Pasqualino).

But now, her seniors are worried about her mental health and are considering whether it's best to send Georgie home.

As Michelle isn't returning back next series, could this be her exit storyline?

Here's everything you need to know...

Is Georgie sent home in out Girl? (Credit: BBC)

Is Georgie sent home in Our Girl?

After finding out that the American Army are considering a deal that would see Omar set free, Georgie lashed out at her seniors.

The outburst resulted in the medic being referred to the on-site psychiatrist for a mental health evaluation.

Given what she's been through, there are fears she is suffering with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and her bosses have a duty of care.

In tonight's episode (April 21.), Georgie sees a doctor for the first time and begins therapy.

But when the medic is told she may be sent home if she is diagnosed with PTSD, she takes matters into her own hands.

Desperate to make Omar pay for taking Elvis' life, Georgie steals Doctor Antonio's security pass and visits the terrorist in his cell.

However, when she finally comes face-to-face with him, she soon realises the man they've captured isn't the real Omar.

Although it's just a hunch, the suspicion overwhelms Georgie – could it make her mental health even worse?

The doctor's diagnosis will be confirmed in the season finale next week (April 28).

A decision will then be made as to whether Georgie is sent home from Afghanistan.

There are concerns Georgie has PTSD (Credit: BBC)

What do we know about Georgie's exit storyline?

Next week's season finale will be the last time we see Georgie in Our Girl.

Actress Michelle confirmed that she was stepping down from her role earlier this year in order to spend more time in the UK with her husband Mark Wright.

BBC bosses have not yet confirmed if Georgie will be killed off or simply sent home.

However, Michelle has teased some spoilers about her final scenes.

She told the Evening Standard: "There’s this one big emotional climax scene where Georgie releases everything and how she’s felt over the years.

"That was her releasing everything that’s happened to her with the past with Elvis and it’s closure for Georgie. It was really sad to film my last scene."

Michelle also admitted that she is going to miss playing Georgie and that the decision to leave was incredibly hard.

"I love the show so much, and this show helped me grow into who I am now," she added. "I’ve had such an amazing time and I’m very lucky for them to have had me on the show."

Our Girl is on BBC One, Tuesdays at 9pm

