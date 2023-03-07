George Michael fans feel ‘sick to their stomach’ over new documentary

George Michael fans have admitted to feeling “sick to their stomachs” over a new Channel 4 documentary which revealed the singer’s early career and how his sexuality became outed by the press.

In April 1998, pop singer George Michael was arrested in LA for performing a “lewd act” and became scrutinized in the tabloids for the arrest.

The singer sadly died due to a heart condition on December 25 2016, and many fans have spoken out about how he was treated after watching the documentary.

George Michael: Outed is a new Channel 4 documentary about the star’s life and sexuality (Credit: Channel 4)

George Michael documentary

The new Channel 4 documentary gave insight into George Michael’s early career, and why the star was reluctant to come out in the first place.

Former manager Simon Napier-Bell revealed the Wham! star decided to keep his sexuality a secret from the music industry.

He admitted: “He knew he couldn’t come out as the front man of Wham!”

Archive footage from George revealed that he “completely resented” that “everyone thought they deserved to know”.

George’s former partner Kenny Goss also appeared in the documentary and gave insight into the pair’s early relationship.

But as the documentary exposed how George Michael was treated, especially regarding his 1998 arrest, fans admitted feeling heartbreak and anger for the star.

George Michael passed away on Christmas Day 2016 (Credit: Cover Images)

Viewers admit they felt ‘sick to their stomach’ after watching

Fans of the pop star took to social media to admit their feelings about the documentary.

One fan wrote: “Watching #GeorgeMichaelOuted and I feel sick to my stomach.

“I’ll never forgive the British press for what they did.”

It’s a shame such a wonderful human being couldn’t be left alone.

A second viewer added: “I’ve been a George Michael fan for as long as I can remember. His sexuality never really mattered to me and I still love his music to this day.

“It’s a shame such a wonderful human being couldn’t be left alone and was hounded so badly by the tabloid media.”

Someone else said: “It’s a wonderful programme. I feel sick at our tabloid culture but it’s a love song to George.”

Another wrote: “Watching #georgemichaelouted and seeing how the press outed gay men and what they wrote about the aids situation and gay men as a whole makes me feel physical sick.”

George Michael: Outed part two airs on Tuesday March 7 at 9pm on Channel 4.

