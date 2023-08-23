George Clarke’s secret incurable health battle that will only get worse over time

Old House New Home star George Clarke once opened up about living with a secret health battle – that will sadly only get worse over time.

The much-loved telly fave, 49, has been in the business for nearly two decades. A regular on screens, George has fronted the likes of The Home Show and George Clarke’s Old House New Home. And George is back on TV screens tonight (August 23) for another episode of Channel 4’s George Clarke’s Old House New Home.

But away from TV, George is actually living with a secret health battle that is unfortunately incurable.

George is a regular on telly screens (Credit: Channel 4)

George Clarke on secret health condition

During an episode of Amazing Spaces back in 2021, George opened up about his health for the first time. On the show, he revealed he was living with muscular dystrophy – a condition he only found out before the show aired.

He said: “It turns out, I have a very rare form of muscular dystrophy, which is a muscle-wasting disease.”

The NHS says muscular dystrophies are a group of inherited genetic conditions. They gradually cause the muscles to weaken, which can lead to an increasing level of disability.

It is apparently caused by changes in the genes that are responsible for the structure and functioning of muscles. What’s more it’s a progressive condition. This means it will get worse over time. The condition is also incurable, so George will unfortunately be suffering with it for the rest of his life.

George revealed the news of his health condition on the show (Credit: Channel 4)

Is George Clarke married?

Despite being a firm favourite with viewers, George keeps his private life relatively low-key.

The property expert has been married twice. He tied the knot for the first time in 2009 with Catriona Drummond. Catriona is an Australian animator and art director and the pair met in the early 2000s.

The two also share three children – Georgie, Emilio and Iona. However, in 2013, they announced their split and divorced a year later. Apparently, George’s “hectic” work life got in the way, causing the split.

George ‘splits’ from second wife

Then in 2018, George wed his second wife, American marketing and communications consultant, Katie Morgan-Jones. The couple lived in London when they first became Mr and Mrs. But they then moved to another home in the Cotswolds.

However, in 2022 it was claimed George and Katie had called it quits. It was said the pair have put their country bungalow up for sale according to The Sun. Katie also allegedly shared several cryptic posts about the split before setting her Instagram account to private.

