Suranne Jones, star of Gentleman Jack, has opened up about a hope she has for her six-year-old son.

Former Coronation Street star Suranne, 43, lost her mum Jenny in 2016 following a lengthy battle with dementia.

Suranne believes her mum’s influence has been present throughout her acting career.

But she also hopes her little boy will inherit a particular characteristic she associates with her mother, too.

Suranne Jones as Anne Lister in a scene from Gentleman Jack (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Suranne Jones on her mum

The Mirror reports the highly-rated actress often draws upon strong females in her life when taking on roles such as Anne Lister.

Furthermore, Suranne remains grateful Jenny inspired her pursue acting.

The Manchester-born star reportedly said: “There are different icons [in my life]. I had a lot of women in my family, my mum and her sisters, who were always very strong women in different ways, good Northern women.”

The first series of Gentleman Jack aired in 2019 (Credit: BBC YouTube)

Suranne also has her fingers crossed aspects of her mother’s personality will be passed on down to her son.

She added: “My mum was very shy but with a real strength of character underneath, which I’m hoping to share with my son.”

I had a really good relationship with my mother.

Suranne, who has been open about her struggles after losing her mum, continued: “She’s not with us any more, but I think of her often. I had a really good relationship with my mother.”

Is Suranne Jones married? Who is her husband?

Suranne married magazine journalist and screenwriter Laurence Akers in 2014.

It is believed they met at the wedding of Suranne’s Coronation Street and Scott & Bailey pal Sally Lindsay.

The couple live in north London and have decided to keep their son’s name private.

Gentleman Jack series 2 begins tonight, Sunday April 10, at 9pm.

