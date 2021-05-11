Gentleman Jack series 2 is in production but is currently taking a break from filming.

Sally Wainwright’s BBC One period drama stars Suranne Jones as the fruity 19th-century landowner and industrialist, Anne Lister.

Anne’s no-nonsense ways became a huge hit with fans in series one, and now there are some new photos from the new series.

What’s the latest on Gentleman Jack series 2?

Posting on its official Instagram account, the show shared a new behind-the-scenes snap with fans.

In the foreground, a camera is seen pointing at two women in conversation.

The caption reads: “Wouldn’t you like to be a fly on the wall? #GentlemanJack2.”

Followers of the account immediately got in touch to register their excitement.

One said: “OMFG IM SO EXCITED!!!”

Another wrote: “Behind the scenes, Finally!”

A third commented: “Sooooo excited for the next series of Gentlemen Jack. Bring it on.”

What did Suranne Jones say?

On Suranne Jones’s own Instagram account, the actress, 42, also posted an update that explained more about the cast and crew’s schedule.

At the end of April, Suranne posted a snap showing her in full Gentleman Jack costume and walking towards a sunset.

She said: “We’re taking a filming break for the summer.

Six months done. Two to go! Well done team! Such an amazing group of people.

“We’ll be back to finish our GJ2 journey soon.”

Sally wants more series (Credit: BBC)

What do we know about Gentleman Jack series two?

Back in November 2020, Suranne and co-star Sophie Rundle – who plays Anne Lister’s love interest, Ann Walker – were pictured on-set.

In one photograph, Anne could be seen handing a bunch of flowers to Ann.

Series creator, Sally Wainwright, told Digital Spy: “They [Anne and Ann] move into Shibden together in series two and it’s about how they negotiate their married life, conspicuously in public, and how they deal with their detractors and the effect that has on their relationship as well.”

With main cast members Gemma Whelan, Timothy West and Gemma Jones all slated to return, Sally also said that she hopes the series can continue beyond series two.

“Obviously we’ve got season two, which is fantastic, and I hope it will continue on after that,” she said.

“There’s no end of stories, the diaries, this huge wealth of knowledge.”