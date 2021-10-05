Gentleman Jack series 2: Suranne Jones reveals show has finished filming and start date

Gentleman Jack series 2 is on its way, according to star Suranne Jones.

Like so many TV productions, the hit Sally Wainwright period drama was hit by the Covid pandemic.

But now there’s good news!

Gentleman Jack series 2: What’s the latest news and when is it on?

Sharing a selfie on the social media site, Suranne smiled to the camera and updated fans on the show’s status.

“We only bloody wrapped on the 2nd season!!!” she said.

“The crew worked so hard. We juggled episodes and directors, Covid, babies, the passing of my father and a world that was masked and in chaos for most of our shoot.

“We had a summer off when we needed to be with our family and friends then we got through this last 5 weeks together and faced a few more challenges on the way….

“Thank you to everyone who worked on this show. We can’t wait for you to see it next year.”

We now when the second series will begin (Credit: BBC)

How did fans react to the Gentleman Jack news?

The news that the show had finished filming and when fans would be able to see it delighted followers.

“Thank you for all you do, we appreciate you all and can’t wait to see season 2!” one wrote in reply.

“Enjoy some quality time with your boys Suranne.

Another said: “Congratulations on wrapping S2.

“And thank you to you and the whole crew and cast. Hope you have lots of family time planned.”

A third commented: “And we can’t wait to see it!!!

“Congratulations on your wrap!!! So sorry about the loss of your father. He is looking down on you with such pride, I have no doubt.”

Celebration time!

Suranne also shared a cute selfie with co-star Sophie Rundle as they celebrated wrapping filming on Gentleman Jack series 2.

Dressed in full character outfits, they pulled silly faces and Sophie even held up a champagne flute.

Suranne captioned the image: “Over and out! [top hat emoji, red-heart emoji].

“Love you @sophiesophierundle.”