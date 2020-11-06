Gentleman Jack will definitely be back for series 2 after it was confirmed that filming has begun.

The BBC drama, set in 19th century Yorkshire, will see stars Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle reprising their lead roles.

Cameras have been rolling all this week in Halifax for the hit show, written by Sally Wainwright.

Another eight episode run is expected to be produced.

Suranne Jones is back as Gentleman Jack (Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What is Gentleman Jack series 2 about?

The second series has once again taken inspiration from the real journals of Anne Lister (played by Suranne).

According to the BBC, every part of Lister’s story is based in historical fact and the five million words she wrote down in her diaries.

However, with the coronavirus pandemic affecting how TV programmes are produced, there have had to be some changes.

Coronavirus concerns

And that also seems to have had a consequence on Lister’s attire… although ED! presumes Suranne (as Anne) only wore a mask between takes.

Suranne took to Instagram to share the picture and confirmed: “I’m pleased to say we have week one in the can.”

The BBC has also stressed that Gentleman Jack’s production team will adhere to comprehensive measures to ensure the series is produced responsibly.

It is also noted that show chiefs have worked alongside independent health and safety consultants in consultation with local authorities.

‘Thrilled we’re returning’

Writer Sally admitted she is overjoyed to give life to Anne Lister on screen again.

She gushed: “I’m more thrilled than I’ve ever been about anything that we’re returning with a new series of Gentleman Jack.

“We’ve had such an extraordinary response from so many viewers all over the world about the first series. And I can’t wait to show them what we’ve come up with this time.

“Their excitement for the show has been a joy, and an inspiration. I’ve been in a little bit of heaven once again spending so much time deep in Anne’s diaries as I’ve written the scripts.

“And I can’t wait to see the fabulous, joyous magic and detail that Suranne and Sophie will bring to it all.”

Gentleman Jack filming is underway (Credit: BBC)

She added: “I hope people love it as much as they did the first.”

Earlier this week Suranne commented on Instagram: “We’re official.”

The first series of Gentleman Jack averaged 6.8 million viewers and won the RTS Drama Series award.

Acting stars Gemma Whelan (Marian Lister), Gemma Jones (Aunt Anne Lister) and Timothy West (Jeremy Lister) are all also expected to return.

