Gentleman Jack finally returned with season 2 last night (Sunday, April 10), and viewers were delighted.

However, following the events of last night’s series premiere, many are now fearing for one character’s fate. Could tragedy strike this series?

Suranne Jones’ hit show returned last night (Credit: BBC)

Gentleman Jack season 2

Suranne Jones‘ Anne Lister returned to screens last night with the launch of Gentleman Jack‘s second season.

Three long years ago, the first season of the show ended with Anne ‘marrying’ her beloved Ann Walker.

However, Ann, played by Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle, isn’t yet living with Anne at Shibden Hall.

Ann is currently in York, recuperating from her breakdown, and Anne has to convince the whole of Halifax that Ann moving in with her is the only thing that will help her mental state.

There could be even more trouble for Anne this season, as some of her old flames get back in touch.

But it isn’t just Anne and Ann’s story that viewers are worrying about. During yesterday’s episode, Anne’s sister, Marian Lister (Gemma Whelan) started coughing continuously.

Anne checked her over and Marian made a recovery later in the episode – however, viewers aren’t convinced it’ll last long.

Viewers are worried for Marian (Credit: BBC)

Fans of the show headed to Twitter after hearing Marian coughing, with many fearing that she may not live to see season three.

“Oh no… coughing in a period drama never ends well…” one viewer tweeted.

“She keeps coughing. Death imminent,” another said.

“That cough doesn’t bode well,” a third wrote.

“That cough is going to be bad news isn’t it,” another said.

“I don’t like that COUGH,” a fifth groaned.

Viewers are loving Suranne Jones on Gentleman Jack (Credit: BBC)

Gentleman Jack review

Elsewhere, viewers were loving having Suranne Jones back onscreen as Anne Lister.

One thing viewers noticed though, was just how fast Suranne was walking when on-screen!

“Suranne Jones certainly gets the steps in doesn’t she?” one viewer joked.

“The amount Suranne Jones has to walk fast on this show is amazing,” another said.

“I wish I could walk as quickly and with such conviction as Anne Lister,” another wrote.

Others were just loving the jokes and the breaking of the fourth wall from Jones.

“The music…That walk…Her mannerism & those looks to the camera…Sunday nights just got a whole lot better,” one fan said.

Gentleman Jack continues on Sunday, April 17 at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

