Season 2 of the acclaimed Gentleman Jack – the period-drama-with-a-difference – is almost upon us.

Why do we know? The BBC has released the first batch of first-look images.

So what do they show and what’s series two going to be about?

Suranne Jones is back as Anne Lister (Credit: BBC)

What is Gentleman Jack season 2 all about?

The BBC tells us that series two is once again set in Yorkshire, this time in 1834.

As ever, the Sally Wainwright drama mines the real-life diaries of Anne Lister for source material.

The series will follow Anne and partner Ann Walker as they set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife.

They’re determined to combine their estates and become a 19th-century power couple.

However, Anne’s fiery spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life.

And, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes dangerous.

Sophie Rundle returns as Ann (Credit: BBC)

Who’s in Gentleman Jack season 2?

The fab Suranne Jones returns as Anne Lister and Sophie Rundle as Anne’s now wife, Ann Walker.

The first-look images also show Gemma Whelan (as Marian Lister) and Lydia Leonard (playing Mariana Lawton) returning.

And the likes of Timothy West, Shaun Dooley, Gemma Jones, Jodhi May and Katherine Kelly also return for the second series.

Joanna Scanlan makes her debut in series two (Credit: BBC)

Also in series two is Joanna Scanlan – who we saw last in The Larkins on ITV.

In the first-look images, she makes her debut as Anne Lister’s outrageous former lover Isabella ‘Tib’ Norcliffe for the first time.

Gentleman Jack will return this spring (Credit: BBC)

When is Gentleman Jack season 2 on?

Back in October of 2021, star Suranne revealed that production had finished on series two.

Taking to Instagram, she said: “We only bloody wrapped on the 2nd season!!!”

Her update came after filming had been delayed thanks to the Covid pandemic.

But now it’s full steam ahead, and the BBC says that the new, eight-part series will be on BBC One and iPlayer this spring.

