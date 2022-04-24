Actor Nicholas Farrell has joined the cast of Gentleman Jack as John Waterhouse Sr.

Viewers will recognise the actor from his established acting career of more than four decades!

Meanwhile, Downton Abbey fans may well recognise the star who plays his son John Waterhouse Jnr.

Both characters arrive in series two of the BBC One series, and pop up in episode 3 (Sunday April 24 2022).

Here’s everything you need to know!

Nicholas Farrell plays John Waterhouse in Gentleman Jack (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: The Sinner season 3 recap: What happened and who starred in the Netflix crime drama?

Who plays John Waterhouse Sr in Gentleman Jack?

John Waterhouse Sr appears as a new character in series 2 of Gentleman Jack.

The character is from a prominent local family in Halifax.

Like many of the characters in the BBC One series, he is based on a real person – a wealthy landowner of the time.

And he soon clashes with Anne Lister’s rising ambition.

Actor Nicholas Farrell portrays the character, who appears for the first time in episode 3 of the series.

But it won’t be the last we see of him, as he’s a recurring character in the second run.

What has actor Nicholas Farrell been in before?

Nicholas Farrell has been on our screens for more than four decades.

In 1975, he made his first appearance on TV as a character in Play for Today.

Since then, Nicholas has appeared in dozens of TV series, as well as performing in films and theatre.

The 66-year-old actor is perhaps best known for his role as Aubrey Montague in Chariots of Fire in 1981, and Airey Neave in the 2011 film The Iron Lady.

His other film roles include Horatio in Kenneth Branagh’s Hamlet, Dr Humphries in Legend, and Mr Jackson in Charlotte Gray.

Nicholas has appeared in Mansfield Park, The Jewel in the Crown, Lipstick on Your Collar, The Jury, Casualty 1907, and Torchwood.

He also played General Munnery in the 2012 series Secret State, and Henry Stone in the devastating kidnap drama Thirteen which also starred Jodie Comer.

More recently, he’s portrayed Professor Adrian Cowley in Silent Witness, Prince Albrecht in The Nevers, Michael Shea in The Crown, and Nevill Bamber in White House Farm.

Tom Ashley, seen here in Downton Abbey, joins the cast of Gentleman Jack as John Waterhouse Jnr (Credit: BBC One)

Read more: Deadline on Channel 5: Who is in the cast, how many episodes and where is it filmed?

Who plays John Waterhouse Jnr in Gentleman Jack?

John Waterhouse Sr isn’t the only thorn in Anne Lister’s side.

He’s joined by his son John Waterhouse Jnr, who also appears in episode 3.

Actor Tom Ashley was confirmed for the recurring role in March 2021.

What has actor Tom Ashley been in before?

New Gentleman Jack cast member Tom Ashley has perhaps landed his biggest role to date in the BBC One drama series.

His first TV role was in 2014 as Dominic in one episode of New Tricks.

As a jobbing actor, he’s since played a paramedic in Black Mirror, a waiter in Traitors, a social worker in Breeders, and an airport worker in Doctor Who.

Tom has also appeared in the films Robin Hood: The Rebellion, and Bruno.

Downton Abbey fans might recognise him from his role as a Royal Footman in the 2019 film.

The young actor also played George Brotherton in three episodes of Spy City, starring Dominic Cooper.

Gentleman Jack continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One.

Are you a fan of Gentleman Jack? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.