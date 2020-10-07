Gene Simmons paid tribute to Eddie Van Halen on Good Morning Britain today and got emotional as he praised the later rocker.

The Kiss frontman, 71, was on GMB this morning (Wednesday, October 7) to talk about the Van Halen co-founder, who died on Tuesday.

Eddie lost a lengthy battle with cancer.

Eddie Van Halen died on Tuesday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Gene Simmons say about Eddie Van Halen?

On Good Morning Britain, Gene said that when he thinks of his late pal, the thing that comes to mind is his “big smile”.

But he had to pause to compose himself, apologising as he fought through his emotions to speak about Eddie.

Gene said on the programme: “And Eddie was all smiles, that’s the saddest… sorry, I’m getting caught up here.

'When I think of Eddie, I just think of that big smile.' Kiss frontman @genesimmons pays tribute to his friend and legendary guitarist Eddie Van Halen, who died overnight. pic.twitter.com/J6yXIn6tj1 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 7, 2020

“When I think of Eddie, all I think about is that big smile. Whenever something was going on, he always took the high road.”

GMB’s Piers Morgan also paid tribute to the “funny” rocker.

The daytime TV presenter wrote on Twitter: “RIP Eddie Van Halen, 65. One of the greatest guitarists in music history and a delightfully warm, funny guy. ‘To hell with the rules, if it sounds right – then it is’.”

When I think of Eddie, all I think about is that big smile… he always took the high road.

Eddie’s son, 29-year-old Wolfgang, confirmed his father’s death on Twitter.

The star said his “heart is broken” and he doesn’t think he will “ever fully recover”.

Wolfgang tweeted: “I can’t believe I’m having to write this, but my father, Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, has lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.

“He was the best father I could ever ask for. Every moment I’ve shared with him on and off stage was a gift.

“My heart is broken and I don’t think I’ll ever fully recover from this loss.

“I love you so much, Pop.”

Tributes poured in for the late Van Halen co-founder (Credit: ENT / SplashNews.com)

Eddie Van Halen’s health issues

Eddie was diagnosed with tongue cancer in 2000. In 1999, he underwent hip-replacement surgery.

He also had a history of drug and alcohol abuse. In 2007, he went into a rehabilitation facility. Five years later, he had surgery for diverticulitis.

He is survived by his second wife, Janie Liszewski. The pair had been married since 2009.

