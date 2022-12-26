Gemma Collins has reportedly set aside her wedding plans to fiancé Rami Hawash amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The TOWIE star, 41, indicated last year she and her man had got engaged for a second time.

But she told The Times they hadn’t made formal announcement as paperwork relating to Rami’s previous marriage ‘wasn’t finalised’.

More recently, however, Gemma – who appears in The Greatest Snowman with Sue Perkins on Channel 4 on Boxing Day – revealed she isn’t currently making any preparations for their big day.

The wedding plans of Gemma Collins and Rami Hawash may have changed

Gemma Collins ‘cancels’ wedding

Speaking to the Mirror earlier this month, Gemma suggested she has put off her wedding.

Asked whether she’s planning for getting hitched in 2023, Gemma replied: “Nah, not at all. I just think it ain’t the time to be spending like millions on a wedding you know?”

Furthermore, Gemma hinted the couple – who got back together in 2021 after previously getting engaged in 2013 – might even get wed “in peace and quiet”.

She added: “It’s not the time. It will happen, to be honest my life is always like I’m on the stage anyway.”

Gemma Collins is making Christmas gifts for her friend this year

Gemma’s concerns

Reality TV fave Gemma also noted how she’s gifting “sentimental” presents to her nearest and dearest for Christmas.

For instance, she has made special photo frames for her best pal with snaps from their holiday to Tenerife earlier this year.

She emphasised how little gestures can sometimes mean the most in these “scary times”.

And Gemma has also asked her friends not to give her presents either.

She went on: “I would rather, and this is what I’ve said to everyone – make a donation to an animal charity for me. Even if it’s £5. I don’t want anyone feeling pressured this year with all what’s going on. So I’m just doing small things this year that mean more.”

Gemma Collins is very concerned about the cost of living crisis

‘I am literally turning all my lights off’

A month earlier, in November, Gemma told The Sun how the cost-of-living crisis is affecting her.

She has tried to use candles as much as she can at home to save on how much she shells out for energy.

“I might be the GC but I am even in the cost-of-living crisis. I am literally turning all my lights off. It’s not a joke,” Gemma said.

She continued: “When I am watching the news and see people losing their houses and freezing cold. This is serious.

“I am really trying to do my bit this year. That is why Christmas is going to be so special because we are all sort of up against it and [blank] presents.”

The Greatest Snowman airs on Channel 4 on Boxing Day (Monday December 26) from 7.30pm.

