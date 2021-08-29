Gemma Collins wants to give birth on TV show Gemma Collins: Making the Baby

Gemma Collins has shared much of herself on TV over the years across multiple shows and now she wants to have a baby on the box.

The self-styled diva has longed for a child and wants to share her newborn’s entrance into the world on TV.

No, you’ve not missed the big announcement, she’s not actually pregnant yet.

But popping out her mini Collins for all the world to see is firmly in her mind.

Gemma Collins’ baby show

The GC, as she affectionately named herself, claims she is making a fly-on-the-wall show about her planned pregnancy alongside recycled lover Rami Hawash, 45.

Gemma, 40, said: “I’m going to have a baby next year.

“Rami and I are going to try, we’re really excited about that. It’s not so easy for me to get pregnant because of PCOS, so we’re going to make a show about that called Gemma Collins: Making the Baby.

I want it to be in and out – two hours, job done.

“My agent is in negotiations. I’m ready for a baby now and I can’t wait to be a mum.”

The former TOWIE breakout star has spoken in the past about her battle with polycystic ovary syndrome and has shared her experience of three devastating miscarriages.

Earlier this year, Gemma spoke about her giving birth, telling Fabulous magazine: “I couldn’t deal with labour for 48 hours. Hell no. I want it to be in and out – two hours, job done.”

Mariah to get her in the mood

And it sounds like she has the process all planned out already – and wants Mariah Carey to be present for the big moment (kinda).

“I would probably play her album while giving birth.

“It would relax me. I’d want the baby to pop out on the high note. I’d love it.”

But despite her hopes of sharing her baby journey with millions of viewers, she has no plans to over-expose her progeny.

“I’m not saying it needs to be thrust into the public morning, noon and night,” she added.

“I find it a bit weird when people film their babies sleeping and put it on Instagram – please let the child sleep.”

Becoming a mum has been the biggest wish for the ITV2 star for such a long time – very best of luck fulfilling it, Gem.

