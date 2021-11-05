Gemma Collins reached out to Tilly Ramsay following remarks about the Strictly Come Dancing star’s weight.

Tilly hit headlines after an LBC Radio DJ suggested that she was a “chubby little thing” last month (October).

While fans rallied around the star following the remarks, Tilly also found solace talking to the former TOWIE star.

Gemma Collins has confessed she sent the Strictly star a private messaging sharing her support, especially after similar remarks sparked her own struggles with her body image.

Remarks about Gemma Collins sparked her own battle with weight trolls

Gemma Collins reached out to Strictly star Tilly Ramsay

TV star Gemma said: “I actually sent Tilly a private message and a voice note the next day.

“I was taking my nephews to London and on the way one of them said, ‘Oh, someone’s called you fat.’

“And I’m like, ‘Oh don’t read it, Hayden’ because I know it does upset the kids.

“And they’re like, ‘Oh no, they’ve said it about Tilly Ramsay as well, they’ve made unkind remarks about you both’.”

Gemma made the remarks on the latest episode of her podcast.

The ITV2 star went on to share how hearing the reports about Tilly made her cry.

Tilly Ramsay hit back at the remarks on social media

Gemma says Tilly is ‘beautiful’

Gemma said that they reminded her of things that she has been called in the past in headlines and by trolls.

She explained: “She’s absolutely wonderful that girl. Shaming people about their weight or how they look is for me very, very bad.

“Look, it makes people feel better about themselves. They have issues with it but Tilly Ramsay is beautiful as she is.

“But me being brought into the stories, you know, I had to relive it. It’s bringing tears to my eyes talking about it now.”

The controversy began last month (October) when radio host Steve said: “Tilly Ramsay is on Celebrity MasterChef Australia, is she? Well, she can’t blooming well dance, I’m bored with her already.

“She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking I should imagine.”

Tilly remained defiant however when she responded on social media and said that Steve had gone “a step too far”.

