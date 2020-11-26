Gemma Collins has revealed that fans “bombard” her with requests for her used underwear and that she’s “repulsed” by it.

Reality star Gemma, 39, opened up about the bizarre requests on her BBC podcast and stated that she wasn’t a fan.

Gemma said she thought the requests were “disgusting” (Credit: Hewitt / SplashNews.com)

What did Gemma Collins say about her underwear?

Speaking on the podcast, Gemma said: “The weirdest thing that people do ask me for is my underwear.

“People message into the shop, or they get in contact with me, and they want underwear.

“They’ll come on all my social platforms if I’m selling stuff, they ask me for underwear – worn, used underwear. I think it’s absolutely repulsive, disgusting.”

She continued: “It’s really disgusting and whoever you are, please don’t waste my time because you ain’t getting my underwear honey.”

Gemma revealed the unusual requests on her podcast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The GC’s underwear snaps

Gemma did share some snaps of her underwear on social media platform Instagram back in April.

She said that the pictures were for when she was “back in action” after the lockdown period.

What else has Gemma been up to?

In the lead up to Christmas, Gemma has got plenty of things on the boil to keep her busy.

She captioned an image launching her new festive gin: “What the world has been waiting for… The ‘FlaGINgo Gemma Collins’, diva of all gin liqueurs.

“Guys I’m so excited to announce that I’ve teamed up with @Zymurgorium to create my first ever gin liqueur!!

“It has a magic formula (just like me), and features the most beautiful, iridescent, show-stopping sparkle. And with exotic blends of juniper, kiwi and lime, the taste is just incredible!!”

Gemma also announced that she’s selling Christmas goodies like baubles this year.

