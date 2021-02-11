Gemma Collins has an impressive net worth; in fact, the Diva Forever star is said to now be worth millions.

But just how many? How did our fave The Only Way is Essex star accumulate so much?

And what did she do before she became famous?

Get the answers to all of the above and more below…

What is Gemma Collins’ net worth?

According to celebritynetworth The GC has a net worth of around $4 million (£2.89 million).

Her impressive earnings are due to her successful television shows as well as several shrewd business moves.

Gemma’s a selfmade multimillionaire! (Credit: SplashNews)

Does Gemma Collins have her own business?

Yes! Gemma opened her own clothing boutique in 2013 in Brentwood, Essex.

Now called Gemma Collins Collection, it is a popular shopping destination specialising in plus size women’s fashion.

What’s more, she also sells her clothes online at her official website.

Gemma has her fingers in many pies (Credit: SplashNews)

Here you can also buy all kinds of Gemma merchandise.

At Christmas there were Gemma inspired Xmas decorations and even an advent calendar.

Her perfume, Diva Pink, can also be purchased here, as well as GC themed candy.

Does Gemma Collins work for SkinnyJab?

Gemma is an official ambassador for the weight loss injection tool SkinnyJab.

Gem says she’s lost three stone with the help of the weight loss aid.

What else does Gemma do for a living?

Gemma always seems to have her finger on the pulse.

In addition to her online shop and television presenting duties – she also does sponsored ads on Instagram.

Gemma’s glam new gin (Credit: Zymurgorium Flagingo Gin)

And she’s even the face of a new gin liqueur, Flagingo Gemma Collins.

In addition, she hosts her very popular podcast on BBC Sounds.

How much money did Gemma make during lockdown?

Accounts filed under Gemma Collins Ltd imply that she earned at least £5,000 a week during the first national lockdown.

While many of us struggled financially during lockdown – Gemma raked it in!

She found success with a huge boost in online retail sales. And also a new income from her Diva on Lockdown spin-off series.

What’s more, she bagged a new advertising deal with Wizz Air.

Is Gemma Collins from a wealthy family?

Gemma appears to come from an affluent family and she has said that she was spoiled growing up in the past.

Her dad Alan founded his own shipping company, Unisystems Freight.

Meanwhile her brother, Russell, now runs the company.

Gemma’s living the high life! (Credit: SplashNews)

When was Gemma Collins on TOWIE?

Gemma joined The Only Way Is Essex in 2011. She joined the second series, and instantly became a favourite cast member with viewers.

What did Gemma do before she became famous?

Gemma worked as a used car saleswoman. She was even shown at her workplace in her first series of TOWIE.

However, as her fame grew she quit her day job to become a full-time celebrity.

Are you a GC fan? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.