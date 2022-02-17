Gemma Collins’ mum divides Channel 4 viewers in self-harm confrontation

Gemma Collins’ mum, Joan, has been attacked by trolls following a confrontation about her daughter’s self-harm battle.

The discussion between mother and daughter came during Gemma‘s new Channel 4 documentary on her battle with self-harm, which aired last night (Wednesday, February 16).

What happened during Gemma Collins’ self-harm documentary?

Gemma confronted her past demons in the show (Credit: Channel 4)

The 41-year-old opened up about her history of self-harming with a new documentary last night.

Gemma Collins: Self Harm and Me saw the TOWIE star speak about her troubled past with her therapist and her fiancé, Rami Hawash.

At one point during the documentary, Gemma also bravely opened up about her self-harming with her mum, Joan.

Gemma said her parents turned a blind eye to her self-harming when she was younger.

“Life was busy,” Joan replied.

“But what’s more important, life being busy or your daughter cutting themselves?” Gemma said.

What happened next in Gemma Collins’ self-harm documentary?

Gemma spoke with her mum, Joan, on the documentary (Credit: Channel 4)

Gemma and her mum continued to discuss the 41-year-old’s troubled past.

“You seemed okay; you were always supported. The problem is obviously with you, it wouldn’t have been from home life or… you had everything. You were happy,” Joan said.

Joan then confessed she didn’t know why Gemma actually self-harmed when she was young.

“I just thought at the time were you copying someone off the TV,” she said.

“You’ve never been depressed Gemma,” Joan then said. “Not that I, you know…”

“Well, no. But self-harm people hide it,” Gemma explained.

At one point, Joan started laughing when discussing Gemma’s self-harming, and the TOWIE star got frustrated.

“It’s not a funny situation, Mum,” she said. “You can laugh, because it’s probably your way of coping with it. I get it.”

How did viewers online react?

Viewers reacted to Gemma’s conversation with her mum (Credit: Channel 4)

After Gemma’s chat with her mum aired, plenty of viewers jumped to Twitter to criticise Joan.

“The sheer ignorance of Gemma Collins’ mum is absolutely infuriating,” one viewer wrote.

“Gemma Collins’ mum is infuriating. No wonder Gemma was feeling the way she was with a parent who refuses to acknowledge her mental health when LITERALLY having a discussion about it,” another said. “Genuinely feel for her.”

“Gemma’s mum is in real denial about this. Shocked at her reaction to Gemma,” a third said.

However, some jumped to Joan’s defence.

“I’m heartbroken for Gemma’s mum. She has own trauma and has very little emotional intelligence, which isn’t her fault. Desperately sad,” one said.

“Insightful programme tonight that highlighted self-harm. To all those spiteful trolls attacking her mum, this wonderful woman had a tough childhood and protected her family from the same hurt she endured,” another said.

“You can’t tweet sympathy for #gemmacollins yet attack her mother. It’s clear the mum has suffered and didn’t get help. Yes it’s frustrating but parents aren’t perfect. Her path to understanding may never come,” a third said.

Gemma Collins: Self Harm and Me is available to watch on All4 now.

