Gemma Collins has vowed never to return to Loose Women, declaring it “bland”.

The GC has been a guest on the ITV lunchtime in the past before but says it’s just not for her so she won’t be back.

“Absolutely not,” she told The Sun, when asked if she would join the other ladies on the panel again.

Gemma Collins says Loose Women needs a ‘shake up’. (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins declares Loose Women ‘needs a shake up’

Speaking at the Chelsea Flower Show this week, Gemma said: “I love the women – I love the Loose Women – but I find that the show needs a good shake up.

“I think it is a bit bland but I love all of them individually but yeah it’s bland. It’s not for me, hun.”

It isn’t the first time Gemma has been a bit critical of the daytime programme.

In 2018 she was reported to have said it was “boring” and that some of the presenters were “rude” to her.

However, the show’s Jane Moore later said she couldn’t understand it as everyone had been “lovely” to the TOWIE star.

She told The Sun at the time: “I’ve done Loose Women two or three times with Gemma Collins. She was good as gold. We’ve had a lovely time.”

“So when I read what she’d said I had no idea what she was talking about,” she added.

Gemma Collins says she won’t go on Loose Women again (ITV)

Gemma’s last Loose appearance

Gemma was on the show last year during lockdown, appearing via Zoom, but her interview was plagued by technical issues.

When the interview first started the reality star’s phone fell to the ground and, despite her efforts to fix the problem, it soon plopped off its stand again.

Laughing, Gemma told the Loose Women ladies that it was held on with tape that wasn’t sticking.

Later in her chat the sound failed, leaving Gem to claim it was a “total disaster”.

While Loose Women might not be the star’s cup of tea, it’s thought she wouldn’t mind a spot on This Morning.

This summer there were reports that she has set her sights on taking over from Holly Willoughby if the presenter ever decides to move on.

A source told Heatworld.com: “She loves Holly and feels as though getting her job would be like taking over from TV royalty.”

