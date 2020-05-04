Gemma Collins hailed 'our queen and saviour' as Diva On Lockdown brings 'much needed laughter'

Fans are calling Gemma Collins Britain's 'queen and saviour' as her show Diva On Lockdown continues to cheer people up.

With the deadly coronavirus still claiming hundreds of lives every day, there has never been a greater need for laughter.

Fans have thanked Gemma for bringing much-needed laughter to their lives (Credit: ITV)

That's according to fans of Diva On Lockdown, the new pandemic-friendly format of Gemma's reality show Diva Forever.

The programme returned for its second episode on Sunday (May 3).

Spreading joy

And after it aired, fans on Twitter heaped praise on the GC, telling her how much Diva On Lockdown cheered them up.

Episode two of Diva On Lockdown aired on Sunday (Credit: ITV)

Some even said the show's theme tune should be Britain's new national anthem.

One fan tweeted: "#DivaOnLockdown Gemma Collins is lockdown queen, our saviour."

You brought me some much-needed laughter and happiness.

Another wrote: "The intro to #DivaOnLockdown should be the new national anthem @missgemcollins."

A third said: "Just finished catching up on @missgemcollins Diva On Lockdown and it's definitely cheered me up. God I love you. #DivaOnLockdown I suggest giving it a watch"

"@missgemcollins Awh Gemma I just love watching your show," someone else said. "You brought me some much-needed laughter and happiness tonight. Always a diva but real and true. Only one GC. #DivaOnLockdown xx."

Can't stop laughing

A fifth tweeted: "Well @missgemcollins thank you, #DivaOnLockdown has made me laugh! Much needed."

"Can't stop laughing, the country needed this. Thanks Gemma #DivaOnLockdown," tweeted another.

One moment in particular during yesterday's episode had viewers in hysterics.

Gemma was celebrating a successful haul after a family Easter egg hunt and stood swinging a large plastic bag full of eggs.

She didn't notice the family pooch, Frank, trotting up behind her. Just as the poor dog was running past, the GC accidentally whacked him on the head.

A distraught Gemma rushed to comfort him and viewers at home were in stitches.

