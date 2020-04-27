Gemma Collins: Diva On Lockdown viewers call for the GC to become prime minister

Fans of Gemma Collins are calling for the GC to replace Boris Johnson as Prime Minister after seeing her new programme, Diva On Lockdown.

The reality TV show Diva Forever returned to ITVBe last night (Sunday, April 27) with a coronavirus pandemic makeover, showing everyone's favourite drama queen coming to terms with the government's social distancing rules.

Gemma Collins' show Diva Forever has returned as Diva On Lockdown (Credit: ITV)

Safe to say, fans of the programme absolutely loved its revamped format.

What did viewers say?

One said on Twitter: "Can't cope with how much I love the GC #DivaOnLockdown."

Another tweeted: "@missgemcollins I laughed the whole way through! Still entertaining, even on lockdown #DivaOnLockdown."

The first of three episodes included scenes filmed before the UK's coronavirus lockdown (Credit: ITV)

A third wrote: "Gotta say, I loved Gemma Collins - #DivaOnLockdown the things she comes out with are hilarious! Seriously needed a good laugh last night... Thanks Gemma!"

She would put the country right.

And some viewers loved it so much, they called for the GC to be put in charge of the country while Britain continues to fight the deadly coronavirus.

"Finally watching #DivaOnLockdown," said one. "Actually love the GC

@missgemcollins. I vote Gemma for next prime minister, she's just amazing tbh."

"Petition to sack Boris and the government and make @missgemcollins the PM," demanded another. "She would put the country right and save the environment too xx #DivaOnLockdown."

GC for PM

Someone else simply tweeted: "The GC for PM!!!! #DivaOnLockdown."

Gemma revealed the decision to continue filming her reality show Diva Forever in spite of the pandemic earlier this month.

On Instagram, the former TOWIE star promised her legions of devoted fans they would still be getting "100 per cent authentic GC".

"I'm being filmed and I've also got the producers speaking in my ear so if it sounds as if I'm talking to myself," she explained in a post about the new series.

"Well, maybe sometimes I am. I can guarantee though, what you see will definitely be 100 per cent authentic GC. I hope it cheers you up in these difficult times."

Diva On Lockdown appears to be one of the few pandemic-format programmes to have completely won viewers over, with others including The Graham Norton Show having come under fire.

